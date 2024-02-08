South African women took to social media to showcase their slow dance moves, which left peeps in awe

TikTok video, ladies can seen dancing with one holding a leaf and the other a purple comb as they break it down on the dance floor

The stunners' video amused people as they flooded the comments to cheer the ladies on

Two South African women left online users in awe after they showcased their fantastic dance moves.

Two South African ladies showed off their dance moves in a TikTok video. Image: @bagezilekabuhlebuzile

Mzansi ladies show off their slow dance move

A TikTok video posted by @bagezilekabuhlebuzile has gathered over 266.1 K viewers, thousands of likes and many comments. In the clip, the two young ladies are dressed in beautiful black dresses as they dance slowly. One of the women had a leaf in her hand, while the other had a purple comb.

The video entertained many people online as many fell in love with their African beauty.

Watch the video below:

Netizens are entertained by the woman's dance moves

Many South Africans were pleasantly amused by the woman's moves and flooded her post with love and laughter, while others gushed over the ladies' beauty, saying:

Prosiebbe said:

"Manje lamalokwe afika nomzimba yini , ngoba Woow oh my gosh."

Tebogo Mokebisa shared:

"Yall are confusing me nou. I don't know if I should join shembe or go to Cape verde."

MkondyTS gushed over the ladies, saying:

"When I grow up, I want to be beautiful like South African women."

Milly Red added:

"Dark skinned lady, yeses you beautiful yezwa."

Durban woman's amapiano dance moves go viral on TikTok

Briefly News previously reported that ampiano has undoubtedly taken the globe by storm. The vibey genre has influenced thousands of people worldwide, whether dancing at groove or participating in dance challenges online.

A TikTok video posted by @uhcaitlinnn shows the young lady standing in what appears to be a backyard. As the clip continued, the young lady showed off her amusing amapiano dance moves, which left online users in stitches.

