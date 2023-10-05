A young woman's matric dance dress was ruined by her excited puppy, who bit it while she was having a family moment before the special event

The woman posted a video of the incident on TikTok, which went viral, with South African netizens reacting with amusement and laughter

Some netizens also reprimanded the playful dog for ruining the woman's dress, while others joked that someone sent the dog to do it

A young woman took to social media to share a video of how her cute puppy decided to ruin her stunning matric dance dress.

A puppy bit and pulled on a woman's matric dance dress. Image: @paball.oooo_/TikTok

Woman shows how dog bit her matric dance dress

TikTokker @paball.oooo_ posted a video shows her showing a ripped hole in her dress which was made by her excited puppy when it decided to bite her gown while she was having a family moment before the special event.

Watch the video below:

Netizens respond to the video with witty comments

The doggy-dress disaster amused South African netizens as they responded with laughter. Others reprimanded the playful dog for ruining the woman's matric dance dress.

Veekay wrote:

"Bobby did you wrong ."

Mitch commented:

"The dog wasn't ready to let you go ."

Kamo_Kwanele04 said:

"Bobby said, awuyi lapho."

Nkululeko “Ndrah” Mthembu wrote:

"Cha waze wanosathane nawumdlwane."

yo.thori said:

"Nka mo shapa gore Bobby ."

MIA❄️ responded:

"Someone sent that doghebanna."

Atli :/ said:

"I would take it to the SPCA!!!"

Zinhle wrote:

" Ey lomgodoyi."

