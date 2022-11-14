A heartwarming video of a white family enjoying some quality time together has been circulating online

The footage shows them playing a board game as the little boy is caught cheating, prompting his sister and dad to reprimand him in SeSotho

Many entertained SA peeps were impressed to see the fun family interacting together in a Nguni language

A cute video of a white family enjoying quality time together as they speak in SeSotho has Mzansi peeps laughing out loud.

The wholesome footage was posted by Twitter user @jah_vinny_23 and showed a father, daughter and son happily playing a family game on the floor.

Peeps were entertained by a video of a white family interacting in SeSotho. Image: @jah_vinny_23/Twitter

Source: Twitter

The little boy is seen mischievously flipping one too many blocks of the game as his sister and father quickly reprimand him for playing unfairly by making funny remarks in SeSotho as they call the boy out for cheating.

"Sesotho Fashioneng," @jah_vinny_23 captioned the video.

Many Mzansi peeps were pleasantly entertained by the heartwarming family moment, with several others commenting on how refreshing it was to see the family interacting in a Nguni language.

Check out the video and the comments below:

@jimmy_soot_ wrote:

"If it was Zulu yoooooooh‍♂️we would never hear the end of it from ma Zulu."

@ZintleDiko replied:

“Why mughel ukhuluma nkare ke Lerato nyana .”

@MYKAPTENI shared:

"It's the family structure for me! Enjoying simple things with both parents playing their roles Look at how happy the kids are This is what's needed to produce happy kids!"

@DJShabaSA said:

"I don't see anything interesting here. Why get excited when a white person speaks ur language?"

@Manny_867 responded:

"Conversations would even be more faya if the abafwethu learnt more African languages ."

@Nthabi_Pule wrote:

" I can't stop laughing."

@aktngobese commented:

"This should be a challenge to all white families ."

@madimetja_g reacted:

"I had to watch their lip movement just to be sure."

Durban toddler, 4, who identifies as a Zulu person wows Mzansi with adorable vocab in viral videos

In another story, Briefly News reported that Any South African will tell you that everything about the Zulu culture is an absolute vibe! Okay- perhaps this may be biased, but one little Indian girl, Eva Grace Philip, has undoubtedly taken TikTok by storm with her adorable IsiZulu vocabulary.

A video of her speaking the Nguni language with her mother made quite an impression on many Mzansi netizens who couldn't help but shower her with love.

In the clip, Eva is heard saying that she is not an Indian because she is not from India but from Durban and speaks isiZulu.

