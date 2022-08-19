A Durban toddler has wowed many South African netizens with her ability to speak IsiZulu with her mother

Eva Grace Philip identifies as a Zulu person and has several videos on TikTok which show her speaking the Nguni language

Many Saffas have shown the four-year-old lots of love online as they commended her for learning another language at such a young age

Any South African will tell you that everything about the Zulu culture is an absolute vibe! Okay- perhaps this may be biased, but one little Indian girl, Eva Grace Philip, has undoubtedly taken TikTok by storm with her adorable IsiZulu vocabulary.

Durban toddler Eva Grace Philip has won over tons of adoring fans on TikTok. Image: @evagracephilip/TikTok

A video of her speaking the Nguni language with her mother made quite an impression on many Mzansi netizens who couldn’t help but shower her with love.

In the clip, Eva is heard saying that she is not an Indian because she is not from India but from Durban and speaks isiZulu.

The mother and four-year-old daughter then switch to IsiZulu as they ask each other their names and other details, which Eva answers with ease.

According to East Coast Radio, Eva actually communicates to her mom in IsiZulu in the majority of her TikTok videos.

Check out one of Eva's many entertaining TikTok videos and some of the comments below"

Gugu said:

“She is our Zulu princess.”

Kaylene Jacobs wrote:

“So adorable. I would love to learn Zulu.”

JustcallmeStacey commented:

“Oh my God, she is so precious... I agree with her 100 percent. I'm also Zulu from KZN. My Zulu name is Ntombi ❤️”

Denise Pillay responded:

“Adorable man. I am currently learning isiZulu from my 4 and 8-year-old. I love the way they pronounce the IsiZulu words. I honestly wish I could have learned IsiZulu as my second language because I hardly use Afrikaans.”

Aimee Naidoo reacted:

“Wow, what a message to the world.”

Zulu-speaking Indian man, 31, wins over scores of Mzansi fans with impressive TikTok videos

In another story, Briefly News reported that Being able to speak an African language as a non-Nguni person is something that still fascinates many people in this day and age.

South African social media users were left quite impressed upon learning about an Indian man on TikTok who is fluent in isiZulu.

Cliffy Govender has become popular on the video-focused app for his fluent Zulu videos. In one of them, he shared that his ability to speak the language doesn't come from formal education at school, but rather from being raised by a Zulu nanny from Ixopo who cared for him when his mother was at work.

