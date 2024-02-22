A stunning woman living in Korea shared a video of a grocery haul of all the items she bought from SA

In the clip, she can be seen unpacking her things; she also gushed over the South African products

People took to her comments to express their thoughts, while others shared the same sentiment as the lady

A South African woman living and working in Korea took to TikTok to share a video showing how many grocery items she purchased while visiting Mzansi.

A South African lady living in Korea unveiled her goodies, which she purchased from Mzansi, in a TikTok video. Image:@siyobooi

Source: TikTok

Woman shares what she bought in SA

In the footage, @siyobooi is seen unpacking various things, including mayonnaise, beans, biscuits, hair products, chips, tomato paste, Rooibos tea, Ultramel, Aromat, sardine, among other items which she bought from South Africa.

Taking to TikTok, she gushed about Mzansi products, saying:

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

"What’s life in Korea without South African goodies?"

The video gathered over 157 K views, thousands of likes, and many comments after a few hours of publication.

Watch the video below:

SA reacts to the woman's clip

Many people weighed in on the lady's video as they expressed their thoughts on the subject, while others gushed over South African products, saying they could never live without them.

Vee_Dlamini poked fun at the lady:

"When they say the international struggle is an actual thing. I feel you."

To which the woman responded by saying:

"They better believe it. See the rooiboos?! I can finally drink a tasty tea."

Goodness Mamotebo said:

"So vele you just said you gonna take the whole choice assorted box from South Aaaa and no body is gonna tell you nothing??."

B-Ann M added:

"Maan..It's only the Mnandiz phela leShandis! Yhoooo, Home is home, neeh..Stay safe and healthy Always."

Mankoko simply said:

"The hair food."

Woman shares of stocks up on South African essentials for life in Korea

Briefly News previously reported that living abroad can be challenging in terms of adapting to the lifestyle of that particular country you may find yourself in. This may have been the case for this woman who returned to her home country to stock up on items.

TikTok video posted by @cneezle_c, currently living in Korea, revealed in her clip that she returned to South Africa to stoke up a few items she may need. In the video, the lovely lady shows her suricates neatly wrapped with sellotape. As the video progressed, the stunner unveiled everything she bought to take with her on her way to Korea. The woman purchased aromat, rooibos tea, Nivea products, mayonnaise, tomato sauce, etc.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News