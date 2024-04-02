Social media users have expressed their opinions on a new show reportedly spun off from the Real Housewives franchise

The new spin-off is titled The Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip , and it sees the ladies from the various shows hanging out

A video clip of Christall Kay from The Real Housewives of Joburg dancing in Jamaica is believed to be part of the show

A new TV show is reportedly coming to the small screens. The exciting new show will allegedly feature the cast of some of the South African version of the housewives.

SA viewers cannot wait for ‘The Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip’. Image: @christallkay, @nonku.williams

Source: Instagram

The Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip to premiere soon

The upcoming spin-off show is called The Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip. It features several ladies from the different series' enjoying themselves in Jamaica.

The housewives hail from Real Housewives of Durban, Real Housewives of Cape Town, Real Housewives of Johannesburg, Real Housewives of Pretoria and Real Housewives of Gqeberha.

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Entertainment commentator @JabuMacDonald reported that the ladies who will appear on the show are: Nonku Williams, Beverly Steyn, Laconco, Londie London, Christall Kay, Lethabo Lejoy, Liz Prins and Melany Viljoen.

Christall Kay trends while dancing in Jamaica

It is speculated that a video of Christall Kay from The Real Housewives of Johannesburg dancing in Jamaica is a part of the show.

Mzansi shares thoughts on new show

Netizens on X have added their opinions on the new show, and some are pretty excited.

@miss_fine_wine:

"Christall is living it up in Jamaica."

@MchunuNomhle:

"Lol, I think we are going to enjoy this ultimate Grils trip."

@glitterkohinoor:

"Christall will forever be famous for her dancing."

@_babybearr:

"Christall is the Nene of SA. She’s the show!!!"

@NyeleleMiss

"Christall taking Nonku's spotlight, but I know my girl won't let her."

Nonku accuses ex RD of harrassment

In a previous report from Briefly News, The Real Housewives Of Durban star Nonku Williams accused her ex-fiance, Dumisani Ndlanzi, also known as Rough Diamond, of harassment.

Her lawyer demanded that Rough Diamond stop harassing her family, children and business associates. This comes after Rough Diamond demanded an apology from Nonku after claiming that he stole from her.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News