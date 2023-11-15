Former The Real Housewives of Johannesburg cast member Christall Kay has finally gotten her house back

This follows a two-year-old deal gone wrong of her Kyalami mansion sold to businesswoman Kholeka Babu

Kay is overjoyed to get her home back, planning to have a merry Christmas in her haven after losing millions

Singer Christall Kay is overjoyed to spend the festive season in her house after she nearly lost it to a businesswoman who did not honour her end-of-the-house purchasing deal.

Christall Kay sells Kyalami mansion to Kholeka Babu for R8 million

The former The Real Housewives of Johannesburg star had listed her grande home nestled in the high-profile neighbourhood of Kyalami for R18.5 million but ended up selling for an underwhelming R8 million to businesswoman Kholeka Babu.

Speaking to ZiMoja, Kay said she used a million from the R5 million deposit from Babu to leave the house and rent another place until the bill was settled.

When the deadline for the R3 million balance to be paid, Babu asked to pay in R750K instalments, forcing the reality TV star to take action.

Christall Kay legally fights for her mansion and wins

A source says after Kay legally cancelled the property sale, she inspected the mansion in October and found it in an applying state. Law enforcement was called on Kay:

"They were all screaming and shouting and saying she was trespassing. Bubu is the illegal occupier," said the source.

Christall, on the other hand, is happy to be back home:

"I am back in my home after two years of fighting, now I can relax and enjoy my festive season... I did not get it in the best condition but now I can decide what to do with it," Christall said.

