Socialite and cookbook author Somizi Mhlongo has announced that he's going back to school

The flamboyant businessman dropped out in Grade 9 and will be furthering his studies in fashion design

The announcement left his followers feeling inspired, showering him with words of encouragement

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

Somizi is going back to school at the age of 50 and will pursue a career in fashion design. Images: @somizi, @lesole_snap

Source: Instagram

Best-selling food author and wealthy businessman Somizi Mhlongo is adding another title to his long list of accolades by furthering his studies.

The 50-year-old didn't complete his high school education so that he could follow his dreams in showbiz, which became his call to fame.

Somizi announces furthering studies in fashion design

The flamboyant Idols' SA judge, who dropped out in Grade 9, told Sunday World that he has only registered with Villioti Fashion Institute for a six-month course because he has a busy schedule:

“After completing my part-time course, I plan to register for a higher certificate. If time allows, I would like to have a degree in fashion design,” he said.

Explaining why he chose the particular qualification, the fashionista and Sompire Kids children's clothing designer and CEO said:

“I can only use my hands. I get frustrated when I give a designer a vision that I have, and it doesn’t come out the way I want it to. So, I always know exactly what I want, but I just don’t know how to do it.

“I think this year I have been really pushing the narrative of ‘it is never too late to do anything’. This is the first time that I have become a chief executive officer of anything or even had an office.”

Briefly News announces Somizi's school comeback

The Sarafina! star was applauded and inspired many when Briefly News announced that he would be going back to school.

Check out the Facebook post below:

These are some of the responses he received from his fans:

@Boitumelo Ndluvu was inspired:

"Life begins at 50, I’m starting next year also."

@Babalwa Sidoyi aprroved:

"Come back to school if it's your wish that stays in your heart."

@Mkhesolo Zwanini needed solutions:

"I wanted to do dramatic arts, the problem is I can do it part-time guys because I hustle in the meantime. DUT only teaches full-time."

@Chin Tsong suggested:

"As far as I know, he is a qualified lawyer by profession, maybe he wants to further his studies and become the next chief justice of South Africa."

@Thob'sile encouraged:

"We learn until we die so go for it... for as long saphefumula."

@Aubrey Gwala agreed:

"Yes, education is the key to success."

Somizi roasts TikTok's Dr Matthew in hilarious video

In other stories on Briefly News, Somgaga posted a video making fun of the famous Dr Matthew, who was called out on TikTok for being fake.

SomG took to his Instagram a video of him impersonating Dr Matther using boiled eggs as props in a skit that left Mzansi in stitches.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News