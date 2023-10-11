South African A-Lister Khanyi Mbau and Somizi Mhlongo have weighed in on the Dr Matthew saga

While Somgaga made a funny Instagram video impersonating the alleged fraudster, the Queen of Bling shared her thoughts

His video where he imitates Dr Mattther using boiled eggs had netizens in stitches

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Khanyi Mbau and Somizi have shared their thoughts on the famous Dr Matthew Lani fake qualifications saga. Images: Images: @somizi/Instagram, @doc.matthew/TikTok, @mbaureloaded/Instagram

Source: Instagram

Since the wake of the news that famous TikToker Dr Matthew Lani was denied by the University of the Witwatersrand and Cambridge International College, South Africans shared a lot of opinions regarding the matter.

In the list of opinion makers are socialites Khanyi Mbau and Somizi Mhlongo.

Somizi and Khanyi Mbau react to the Dr Matthew saga

Social media has been abuzz with jokes and memes surrounding the expose of Dr Matthew. Khanyi Mbau took her opinions to her Instagram stories saying:

“The word Dr has become so suspicious in SA. The title Dr has done the most this year, literally giving more entertainment in our industry.”

Check out the post below:

Khanyi Mbau's reaction to the trending Dr Matthew Lani saga on her Instagram stories. Image: @mbaureloaded

Source: Instagram

Meanwhile, Somizi had his funny reaction, using boiled eggs, referring to the soaring egg prices to impersonate one of Dr Matthew's Tiktok videos.

Check out Somizi's hilarious skit below:

Social media reacts to Somizi's Dr Matthew impersonation

Upon seeing the funny egg video, his Instagram followers could not help but roll on the floor with laughter, saying:

@sinekhayaqevent was finished:

"Dr Mhlongo... Somizi you are full of life."

@gotkeks reiterated:

"Dr Zomisi eggZplaining."

@suomabeauty wanted verification:

"I want to see papers because exwibiri is not make sure."

@noni_nhlapo111213 laughed:

"Hi guys Dr Somizi Mhlongo here."

@valentine_machethe warned:

"Wits is typing…"

@malapanetawana asked:

"Can l have some eggs please."

@mutangwamachaba_ratala warned:

"Don’t laugh your ancestors and God are listening. Next thing your getting an honorary degree Dr Somizi Mhlongo."

@kaybee_mash questioned:

"Where's your Testescope Dr Mhlongo?"

Dr Musa's medical qualifications hilariously dragged

In more entertainment stories on Briefly News, Dr Musa Mthombeni was questioned by netizens after the trending Dr Matthew saga.

Tweeps wanted his qualifications verified with one person citing that he's always on baecations with his wife Liesl and was presenting on SABC's YOTV when he should have been studying.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News