Orlando Pirates' midfielder Makhehleni Makhaula has shown off his dancing skills

The Buccaneer was seen getting down in a dressing room after their MTN8 victory

Fans around the country have been celebrating the second-time victory on social media since Saturday

Orlando Pirates' Makhehleni Makhaula has impressed his teammates with his dressingroom dance moves to celebrate their MTN8 victory. @jumani040/TikTok, @makhaula04_/Instagram.

Orlando Pirates' midfielder Makhehleni Makhaula served fire dance moves in the dressing room after their MTN8 victory at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday, 7 October.

Makhehleni Makhaula dances a storm after MTN8 victory

The footballer had his teammates and the technical team eating from the palm of his hand with the top-tier dancing performance.

The dressing room jive after the 3-1 victory was posted by TikTok user @jumani040 with the caption:

"Champions."

Check out his cool dancing video below:

Orlando Pirates fans celebrate their MTN8 championship status

Fans across the country have been reeling from the second time in a row championship title. These are some of the celebratory comments for Orlando Pirates win:

@manana_shasha was delighted:

"You guys make me happy."

@breezy__sa remembered:

"Senzo Meyiwa rose in Chaine."

@shes_fair was ready to mingle:

"If Chaine wants a girlfriend, I’m available."

@khwezi_mshengu declared:

"Biggest Team in Africa!"

@jmavhunga congratulated:

"Olisah Ndah and Chaine played very well but the whole team won our hearts. It’s a collective effort! Well done boys."

@phiweyo_ndlovu was proud:

"Thank you gents for fighting till the final whistle ❤️☠ @karim_kimvuidi star boy."

@leendokuhle_ was elated:

"You guyz will kill us with happiness, Outstanding! Well done."

@itisdalo planned:

"What is next is to win Nedbank Cup."

@sotho_nunu warned:

"When it comes to cups we don't play."

@mthethwa_1824 was over the moon:

"I can't this happiness, is too much."

