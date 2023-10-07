MacG and Oskido are in New York to support Black Coffee on his historic debut at the Madison Square Garden

The SA entertainers toured New York's Times Square ahead of the concert and Oskido shared some snaps and a video on Instagram

Fans loved seeing the camaraderie displayed by the duo and praised them for showing up for Black Coffee

Black Coffee in London on the left and Oskido and Mac G in New York on the right. Image: @realblackcoffee and @oskidoibelieve

Source: Instagram

MacG and Oskido dodged the heatwave in Gauteng to visit the Big Apple and support Black Coffee's big gig at Madison Square Garden.

The SA musos decided to explore the bright lights of Times Square and goofed around with a golden mime.

Oskido posts pics from New York trip

Oskido couldn't resist flexing on Instagram, sharing photos and a video of their adventure.

The co-founder of Kalawa Jazmee emphasised the importance of Black Coffee's upcoming show on 7 October.

"Dress code observed in NYC. Historic moment for SA DANCE MUSIC THIS WKD. "

See the Instagram post below:

Fan frenzy over MacG and Oskido

Mzansi people admired the bromane between MacG and Oskido. They showered the dynamic duo with praise for showing up to support Black Coffee.

Check out some of the comments below:

@king_marshal_xii stated:

"First time seeing MacG wearing real shoes."

@absolut_sabs posted:

"Just yell out heeh ndaa, someone might respond."

@kelebogilekm mentioned:

"Last slide, I think I saw that guy ko robotong ya ko Bryanston. "

@mmarelehlapane asked:

"Where are you guys so I can come say hi?"

@cmphiwesimphiwe said:

"Thanks for keeping raising the SA flag. We are proud of you brothers. Keep up the great good work. We salute. ❤️"

@simplyzee__ noted:

"Sicela ukubona uSis Judy in NYC."

@humbumurabi added"

"When MacG he has bathed, he looks proper."

@makhosisigabade commented:

"@oskidoibelieve Mebrazi it looks like you having good vibes with Mukhwevho there."

