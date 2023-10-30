South African media personality Pearl Thusi sent American actress Gabrielle Union a birthday tribute

She took to her Instagram to write her a message and posted four pictures and a video of their link-ups

Social media users were blown away and filled with envy about Pearl being friends with an American idol

Pearl Thusi sent a sweet tribute to her friend Gabrielle Union on her 51st birthday. Images: @perlthusi, @gabunion

Pearl Thusi shocked many people when she sent American actress Gabrielle Union a birthday message with pictures proving they have a close relationship.

Ageing like fine wine, Gabby turned 51 years old on 29 October, and Pearl was here for it, celebrating her superstar friend.

Pearl Thusi writes Gabrielle Union a birthday message with 4 pictures and 1 video

The Queen Sono actress posted a tribute to the idol on her Instagram and captioned it:

"Hope you’re having the happiest of birthdays @gabunion. Didn’t even have to edit anything because you’re perfect. The REALEST! A powerful and unstoppable energy. I hope you know God has only just started with you!"

Check out Pearl's post below:

Mzansi shocked by Pearl Thusi and Gabrielle Union's friendship

Although there's proof of Kelly Rowland's relationship with Pearl after the Destiny's Child singer surprised Pearl's oldest daughter Thando, netizens didn't expect she would be connected with Gabby. Here are the comments that came in:

@somizi was star-struck:

"There’s no way I’m never meeting this queen in my lifetime. I love everything about her."

@dumantando joked:

"Birthday ye bestie yam. Let me FaceTime her real quick."

@sinqobilemasuku said:

"Hayi Pearl uyasi thusa!! Uyi chom ka Gabs… Iove this for u ntombenhle!!"

@simzee_mflat was mesmerized:

"Nice, ewuuu ooPearl bakude emaqabeni, rubbing shoulders with the likes of Gabrielle Union. Love that woman and everything she stands for."

@sinothile_kay commented:

"It’s the fact that Pearl is friends with the Gab UnionWade.. ai mina bese ngimdala Arizona uPearl."

@dumisanii applauded:

"OMG. Pearl you just really shut it down right now. Am I dreaming wow!"

@gog_ntumba wished:

"Happy birthday to Gab, watching two beautiful queens, just having fun. Keep doing you boo."

Kelly Rowland gives Thando Thabethe's brand praise

In a related entertainment story on Briefly News, Kelly Rowland thanked Thando Thabethe for her generous gift after their 947 interview.

The singer had received a gift bag with Thabooty content inside, which she publicly praised.

