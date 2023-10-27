Murdah Bongz has revealed that he and DJ Black Coffee have a brotherly relationship

He was speaking during an interview with Tbose Mokwele on The Best T in The City

Netizens think that their relationship is one made in South African music heaven

Murdah Bongz opened up about his bromance with fellow musician DJ Black Coffee during a Kaya 959 interview. Images: @murdahbongz, @the_kidbehindthelens, @realblackcoffee

Many people would be surprised to know that house music heavyweights DJ Black Coffee and Murdah Bongz share a remarkable bromance.

He spoke about their special bond with Kaya 949's Tbose Mokwele in The Best T in The City interview.

Murdah Bongz talks about Black Coffee on The Best T in The City

During his interview with Tbose Mokwele, he spoke about what the Grammy Award recipient means to him, TimesLIVE reported:

"Black Coffee has been like a brother to me. Whatever I do not understand, I ask him, and I have been looking up to him since the days of Black Motion. He is the guy who contributes a lot in terms of the directions.

"I would send him songs and he would approve. We don't only speak about music. We speak about the things of life, how to behave. Sometimes he comes to me for advice and with the small knowledge I know, I give it to him."

Watch Murdah Bongz's interview with Tbose Mokwele on YouTube:

Social media stans Murdah Bongz and Black Coffee's bromance

Murdah once shared pictures of his link-up with Coffee and DJ Oskido. Check out one of their Instagram post below:

Here are some of the comments:

@ingridnights suspected:

"Yoh! I fear! The pot they going to cook laba."

@ayandam.za agreed:

"Three of the best!!! Hhhhai ngeke I am not ready."

@khazi_masithole added:

"Yes now, when heroes meet. Hot winter it shall be."

@lebombally applauded:

"@realblackcoffee @murdahbongz what an instrumental combo, Can we have a 'watch the throne' album."

@kotobeck nicknamed:

"SA music avengers."

@delisile8929 said:

"Bongani ,you are at the peak of your life. I love this for you."️

