DJ Black Coffee has shared the most sentimental piece about his Madison Square Garden experience

A video explaining the spiritual meaning behind his outfit to Oskido made its way to social media

The outfit received praise from his fans, who were inspired by the spiritual meaning behind the outfits

Black Coffee has detailed the meaning behind his Madison Square Garden outfit inspiration to DJ Oskido. Images: @RealBlackCoffee, @OskidoIBelieve

DJ Black Coffee, born Nkosinathi Maphumalo, has shared the inspiration for his Madison Square Garden performance on Saturday, 7 October, in New York.

DJ Black Coffee explains his Madison Square Garden outfit

He was chatting with DJ Oskido, sharing and talking about his off-white silk jacket with embroidery of women's portraits around it.

He explains that the three women on his exquisite garment are two Xhosa women, his mother, and two grandmothers from both his maternal and paternal sides.

The video was posted by Twitter user @Mokgadi_PM, which she captioned:

"The inspiration behind Black Coffee 's outfit for his show at the world's most famous arena, Madison Square Garden in New York..."

Check out the video below:

Tweeps blown away by DJ Black Coffee's Madison Square Garden outfit

His outfit received top marks, and his followers said in return:

@yayarsa said

"This is incredible Black Coffee."

@djkabila

"Tata, what a moment in history, couldn’t miss this for the world."

@mamsientshangase was mesmerised:

"The significance of this can never be overstated enough. Congratulations, Mashimane!"

@realbonganidladla_42 reiterated:

"My ancestors are my entourage."

@zabalaza21 complimented:

"Wow this is brilliant."

@virgilciano introduced himself:

"Nkosinathi congratulations! I’m a fan but also a student."

@manique_void confessed:

"So much love and respect for you my brother, everything you do has a deeper meaning and I feel it with every cell as my witness…"

@kathaleenakat the

"The show was out of Africa, out of New York, out of this planet, out of this WORLD! A beautiful array of artists and every next beat was better than the last!"

