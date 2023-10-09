Actress and media personality Sophie Ndaba will be a member of the panel for the Hollywood Foundation Mental Health Day

The Mental Health Day is set to take place on Tuesday, 10 October 2023

The Hollywood Foundation also collaborated with the KZN Children’s Hospital Trust

Media Personality Sophie Ndaba set to join a Mental Health Day as one of the panelists. Image:sophiendaba

Sophie Ndaba is the queen she thinks she is. The ever-so-gorgeous actress recently bagged yet another bag.

Sophie joins Hollywood Foundation as panelist

The media personality and businesswoman has been hustling behind the scenes lately. Sophie once made headlines draped in a stunning black and white dress at the Standard Bank Polo.

Sophie Ndaba has been vocal about living with a life-changing disease.

The former Generations actress who played Queen Moroka, who had fans worried about her health over the years, Sophie will now join the Hollywood Foundation for their Mental Health Day as a panel member.

The function is set to take place on Tuesday, 10 October 2023. According to The South African, the Hollywood Foundation has collaborated with the KZN Children’s Hospital Trust.

Sophie Opens up about her Diabetes

The actress posted on Instagram about how the public's reaction to her illness did not compare to how much diabetes hurt her.

She wrote:

"Enduring attacks, taunts, and ridicule was a mere trifle! Even being mistakenly declared deceased multiple times was a minor concern! Allow me to convey that living with Diabetes is a condition you wouldn't wish upon anyone.

"It entails discomfort, pain, bewilderment, and constant peril, necessitating round-the-clock monitoring. Believe me, it's far wiser to focus on prevention than seeking a cure."

Many fans were grateful as the actress went on to give tips that can help people avoid diabetes. Check out some of the comments below:

gigimcmo wrote:

"No matter how the predicaments might be you still our Queen and you'll always be forever all Love for you Mrs Sophie Ndaba."

winsomenessartistryuk said:

"Being a type 1 diabetic, I know how it feels hypoglycemia/hyperglycemia/confusion/risks of having amputation /being blind /kidney problems........#always be kind to one another."

simplyeugene01 replied:

"And you know you are loved."

tshepo_moteka3 responded:

"You are a strong woman. Keep shining."

tshidimalaka said:

"My daughter was diagnosed with T1D 8 years ago and is 20 now. The past 2 years were the most terrible years of our lives, coupled with suicide attempts, depression, anxiety and anger towards God n me as her Mom. I don't know what to do for her. She's the sweetest and strongest loving girl I know. We need help, maybe someone to talk to. Thanks for this, Darling."

silindokuhle_majola wrote:

"My dad passed on from it. Most hectic illness out there. Love and light. I know the pain."

Lwandle Ndaba gives Sophie a shout-out on Instagram

In a previous report, Briefly News reported that Lwandle penned his mom a sweet social media note praising her for never giving up and bouncing back to health and life.

He further wrote that he couldn't wait for the day when he would give his mom a mother's allowance, and she finally stopped the hustle and focused on living her best life.

