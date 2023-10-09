A woman who is a denomination member of the Zion Christian Church was a hot topic on TikTok

The woman is seen in the video wearing the church's badge on top of her beautiful wedding dress

The footage had people chiming in about her decision to proudly display her faith on her wedding day

A wedding party danced and celebrated in Limpopo. Image: @mr_phala_designs

Source: TikTok

A woman proudly flaunting her membership in the Zion Christian Church has set tongues wagging.

Her wedding dress was decorated not just with beads and sequins, but with the church's very own badge.

Fashion meets faith

Move over, something borrowed and something blue, here comes something holy!

The TikTok video uploaded by the designer @mr_phala_designs shows the woman dancing with the church's badge shining as brightly as her smile.

Dove ZCC badge grabs attention

While some were quick to applaud her for not compromising her beliefs in the name of aesthetics, others weren't impressed. They argued that the elegant gown deserved shine without the distracting dove badge.

The wedding video reached a wide audience with a whopping 153,000 views.

Watch the video below:

TikTok users discuss gorgeous bride

See some of the comments below:

@pezozo27 said:

"Eish that badge ya ZCC mara, spoils everything."

@malemote mentioned:

"She looks beautiful. The people who are complaining ka the batch are the same people who will be wearing metlamo le di pita under their own gowns."

@mbals11 asked:

"Did I just see someone holding a riffle? "

@leratowagner6 wrote:

"Batch or no batch she looks beautiful and the dress says it all. Big up to the dressmaker."

@folangograce asked:

"Couldn’t she have worn it under her wig?"

@faithitseo commented:

"Why the groom yena a sena badge, his the head of the family mos, hai soka they should have let makoti be."

@lungydonsi noted:

"I would take off that badge yoh."

@melons wrote:

"Badge ke ya eng yanong? "

