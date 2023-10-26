Multi-talented actor Abdul Khoza has scooped a gong for the Best Supporting Actor in a TV Series for playing Nqoba on The Wife

He dedicated his National Film and TV Award to his brother, another award-winner, SK Khoza

Online spectators stan their bromance, complimenting them on the way they show each other love

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Mzansi's favourite celebrity brothers, Abdul and SK Khoza, have again tugged heartstrings with their bromance.

This followed after Abdul bagged a National Film and TV Award (NFTA) for Best Supporting Actor in a TV Series for Nqoba on The Wife.

Abdul Khoza dedicated his NFTA for Best Supporting Actor for Nqoba on ‘The Wife’ to his brother SK Khoza. Images: @abdul_khoza, @skcoza

Source: Instagram

Abul sends appreciation video to his brother SK after NFTA win

The brothers, who affectionately call each other Sunno, were seen walking to the award show together in a clip posted by Abdul. He penned a sweet note to SK, which said in part:

"A special thank you to my older brother @skcoza who has been my Day 1 for life. Thank you for sharing this memorable weekend with me SUNNO, love & appreciate you always.

"How ironic to have you still open doors for me figuratively & literally till this day. I love how you’ve always trusted me enough to let me lead sometimes.

"Thank you for all those who supported & voted for me, I am forever grateful I am here today because of YOU."

Check out Abdul's video below:

Social media gushes over Abdul and SK Khoza's bond

Netizens could not get over their Khoza brothers' sweet devotion to each other and said in the comments:

@skcoza said:

"It’s Family Over Everything sunno."

@zodwa845 asked:

"How did your parents get it right cause some siblings compete & hate each other. Well done to them for raising the men that you are today. May nothing ever come between you."

@delizatembe complimented:

"Yooo the love your big brother has for you. I just want you to continue loving each other."

@dat_zanele commented:

"SK is literally the nicest guy. I met him in London over Summer what a gentleman what a talent."

@tu_tsi said:

"Love this brotherly love. Well done webhuti."

Sonia Mbele grateful for life after NFTA

In a related Briefly News story, controversy-smeared actress Sonia Mbele accepted an NTFA on behalf of Sonia Mbele Films for the Best Non-Scripted Show award for the Real Housewives of Johannesburg.

The win comes after she cleared her issues with the taxman, telling Briefly News that even her life-threatening disease has been under control.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News