Singer and pastor Thinah Zungu has finally opened up about the 'inappropriate' scene that happened on eVOD's Mother Of All

The star apologised to all fans and followers who were disturbed by the scene he shot before he was ordained a pastor

Thinah also said that this was a once-off scene that he shot before he became a pastor and was paid for it

Thinah Zungu apologised to his fans online regarding the 'inappropriate' scene that took place. Image: @thinah_Zungu

Yoh, gospel star and pastor Thinah Zungu has found himself in hot water. He recently caught fire for a scene he played on Mother Of All.

Thinah Zungu apologises to his fans for the inappropriate scene

Haike, the man of the cloth caught everyone off guard with a steamy scene that he played on eVOD's Mother Of All.

Thinah Zungu broke his silence regarding the scene he played that went viral. The star, who recently survived a car crash, went on Facebook to sincerely apologise to his fans and supporters, and he said that the shot was taken way before he became an ordained pastor and he was paid for it.

He said:

"Hello. I want to apologise to anyone who finds my portrayal of Malusi in the new telenovela 'Mother Of All' inappropriate. I participated in filming for the show prior to becoming a pastor. As an artist, I was invited to take on the role.

"For those who claim that I have an affection for money, it's true; I do appreciate the value of money, and there's no shame in that. I did receive compensation for my role in the story. The main point I want to make is that I apologise to anyone who was troubled by certain scenes in which I am featured."

See the post below:

Thinah Zungu built his church

Despite the drama of the 'inappropriate' scene, Thinah Zungu decided to build his church in Inanda, KwaZulu-Natal. According to ZiMoja, Thinah said he didn't plan to become a pastor or own a church.

The singer also mentioned that to worship God, they need to praise him in suitable spaces and be comfortable in his presence.

He said:

"I've been chosen for a purpose, and it's not within my control to determine the number of congregants who join us. Whether there are just 10 people or many more, our mission is to share the gospel and positively impact lives. My focus is not on wealth; it's on leading souls to Christ."

Thinah finishes building his house

In other entertainment news, Briefly News wrote that gospel star Thinah Zungu has finally completed building his house. He has been working on his new home since last year.

He posted on the progress of the building back in October. Although there was some progress, the house was far from complete, and painting had yet to begin. Fans are thrilled for the humble muso, who encouraged his fans not to waste their money renting properties when they can own their own.

