Themba secured major power in the Big Brother Mzansi house when he a physically straining challenge that saw him stand in the cold for 12 hours

Themba is now the ultimate veto power holder and his fans believe that his latest victory will definitely help him win the R2 million

The star's fans, known as the #GhostNation, took to social media to congratulate him and share videos of how Themba won the game

‘Big Brother Mzansi’ housemate Themba is the ultimate veto power holder. Image: @bigbromzansi

The star is being congratulated by his fans, known as the #Ghostnation, for standing in the cold for 12 hours and not dropping the ball. The fan favourite's fans are happy that the father of two is now in a solid position to win R2 million.

Themba's stans took to Twitter to congratulate him. Some shared tears when Themba started crawling back to bed after winning the physically straining challenge on Big Brother Mzansi.

@Amza_5 wrote:

"Congratulations Themba for winning the ultimate veto power game. He stood for about 12 hours in the cold. That's a huge victory."

@GoitseEthel said:

"Ghostnation you will never regret voting for him trust me, he is hungry for this 2 million. Let's meet him halfway and vote for him. A father of 2 congratulations #Themba well deserved."

@NaomiMalama2 commented:

"Congratulations Themba omg well done my boy. THE ULTIMATE VETO POWER HOLDER is @ThembaBroly."

@weseeubabes wrote:

"If I drop the ball I drop my son- Themba 2022. Congratulations Themba I'm sure your son and daughter are proud of you."

@Deliaberry_Dee added:

"A worthy contender….A worthy winner. Congratulations Themba for showing resilience and determination. Thank you Libo for taking care of him. THEMBA OUR HOPE. The money is ghosted."

'Big Brother Mzansi' viewers love Themba's cheeky sense of humour

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Big Brother Mzansi fans can't get enough of Themba. He is a clear fan fave, and his stans are making sure that they vote for him, so he stays in the Big Brother house until he wins the R2 million prize.

Apart from voting for their fave, Themba's fans known as the #GhostNation continue to make the star trend on social media on a daily basis. They love everything he does, from his artwork to his cheeky sense of humour.

Themba got the show's viewers laughing out loud when he roasted himself for speaking "broken English". Mpho told her housemate that she thought he was coloured. Themba replied to her: "What? With this broken English."

