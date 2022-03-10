Big Brother Mzansi viewers continue to fall in love with Themba's cheeky sense of humour and they are here for his artistic work

Themba got the whole of Mzansi laughing out loud when he roasted himself for speaking "broken English" when Mpho said she thought he was a coloured

The housemate's fans make sure that they vote for him whenever he's nominated for eviction and also make sure he trends on a daily on Twitter

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Big Brother Mzansi fans can't get enough of Themba. He is a clear fan fave and his stans are making sure that they vote for him so he stays in the Big Brother house until he wins the R2 million prize.

Themba is a favourite to win ‘Big Brother Mzansi'. Image: @bigbromzansi

Source: Instagram

Apart from voting for their fave, Themba's fans known as the #GhostNation continue to make thri star trend on social media on a daily basis. They love everything he does, from his artwork to his cheeky sense of humour.

Themba got the viewers of the show laughing out loud when he roasted himself for speaking "broken English". Mpho told her housemate that she thought he was coloured. Themba replied to her:

"What? With this broken English."

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Peeps have taken to Twitter to share their thoughts on Themba's sense of humour and the latest development on Big Brother Mzansi.

@WaThati wrote:

"Mpho: 'I didn't know you were able to speak IsiZulu. I thought you were colored.' Themba: 'What? With this broken English. Please.' I stan a self aware King."

@STARGIRLSFIGHT1 said:

"I hope South African designers are watching Themba... He can go far with this designing thing...he is capable of more... Combined with his sketches, magic."

@MrMbatha_10 commented:

"Guys, I'm handing in my resignation as a Themba stan... I am now Themba himself... I Restan."

'Big Brother Mzansi' viewers show love to Themba for being a straight talker

In related news, Briefly News reported that Themba is a fan fave in this season of Big Brother Mzansi. The housemates have been talking about how they want to explore all the opportunities they'll get when the show ends, but Themba is all bout his money.

The star told Big Brother is his latest Diary Session that his main focus is winning the R2 million. He shared that he'll only take the future gigs that come with being a contestant on the reality show after winning the prize money. Ghost said:

"I’ve got people to feed, a business to run. I need that R2 Million. The goal is to get that R2 million. I'll not be discouraged, as long as I'm here."

Source: Briefly News