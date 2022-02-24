The viewers of Big Brother Mzansi have shared that they love Themba because he is a straight talker and he's focused on winning the R2 million

The housemate told Big Brother in his latest Diary Session that he doesn't care for opportunities he'll get outside of the competition because he's focused on the R2 million prize money for now

The fans of the show agreed that Themba is the only one who's in the game to win it as other contestants are now focused on future gigs after the show ends

Themba is a fan fave in this season of Big Brother Mzansi. The housemates have been talking about how they want to explore all the opportunities they'll get when the show ends, but Themba is all bout his money.

Themba is a contestant on 'Big Brother Mzansi'. Image: @bigbromzansi

Source: Instagram

The star told Big Brother is his latest Diary Session that his main focus is winning the R2 million. He shared that he'll only take the future gigs that come with being a contestant on the reality show after winning the prize money. Ghost said:

"I’ve got people to feed, a business to run. I need that R2 Million. The goal is to get that R2 million. I'll not be discouraged, as long as I'm here."

Peeps took to Twitter to share their thoughts on Themba's comments on Big Brother Mzansi. Many shared that they like him because he's a straight talker.

@SisChlo said:

"Like honestly though, other housemates aren't focused on the game and R2 million anymore they are just concerned about the exposure they are getting for future gigs and this is why this season of BBM gets monotonous."

@zama_dbn wrote:

"Themba kills me."

@sihlemasuku6 commented:

"He’s in it to win it, I like Themba. Each time he opens his mouth he makes sense."

@YamzitB commented:

"The seriousness when he says, 'For now I want the R2 million'. Themba doesn't play."

@MMMSouthAfrica1 wrote:

"This is what I call focus."

@_tumeee_m said:

"I love him shem, he's so precise."

@Richael_Ravele added:

"Themba has a toxic relationship with the 2meter and he's not letting that go. Even nominations don't shake him."

