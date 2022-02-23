Talented Mzansi artist Blxckie has landed a major US collaboration and is super stoked to be going on a world tour with US hip-hop duo, Earth Gang later this year

The Ye x4 hitmaker announced the exciting news on his official Instagram account, adding that he can't wait to perform his craft on the world stage

The local rapper's peers in the entertainment industry congratulated Somnyama for bagging the gig after putting in the work and releasing hit after hit

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Blxckie has bagged a major world tour with an American hip-hop duo, Earth Gang. The Mzansi rapper confirmed the good news on his timeline.

Blxckie is set to join US duo Earth Gang on a World Tour later this year. Image: @blxckie

Source: Instagram

The Ye x4 hitmaker told his fans that the tour will kick off later this year. He'll be featured on the UK and European leg of the Biodeghettable World Tour.

Taking to Instagram, the local hip-hop artist told his over 500k followers that he's super stoked to be part of the gig. He shared that he's grateful to finally get a chance to tour the world.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Somnyama has been putting in the work and dropping new music every now and then since he became a professional recording artist a few years back. He has been touring Mzansi and neighbouring countries and his time has finally come to shine on the world stage.

SAHipHopMag reports that the Earth Gang, a duo from Atlanta, will drop their new project Ghetto Gods this coming Friday.

Mzansi players in the hip-hop industry and fans took to Blxckie's comment section to congratulate him after he made the announcement.

sliqe said:

"Congratulations, king."

therealnigist wrote:

"Amazing. Congrats dawg!!"

rrsb_supreme commented:

"He gonna reach 1 million this year, mad proud!!!"

familiarstrangerrr said:

"The universe doing its thing, let's go."

imagoodboynow_ commented:

"SOMNYAMA IS WORLDWIDE!!!"

theonlyantydowt said:

"You're gone bro, I'm so happy for you man!!!!"

chris__saiyangod added:

"Yo! That’s crazy."

MaMkhize proud of Andile Mpisane as he shares stage with Rick Ross

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Andile Mpisane's big moment on an international stage has come and gone. The musician spent the weekend in St. Louis, Missouri with his mom, Shauwn Mkhize, posing with rap legends.

The Royal AM chairman opened for the likes of Rick Ross, 2Chainz, Nelly and more at the Legendz of the Streetz rap tour. MaMkhize was beaming with pride as she watched her son Andile Mpisane take on the stage at the Legendz of the Streetz rap tour.

The famous mom and son duo were living their best lives in the United States this past weekend. Andile opened for artists such as Rick, Gucci Mane, 2Chainz and Jeezy. Andile has been looking forward to this gig for a few months now.

Source: Briefly News