The news of Riky Rick's death has sent shockwaves around Mzansi as celebs and fans reflect on how influential the musician was

The tributes to the late rapper have not stopped flooding the internet as the youth share their opinions on how Riky helped shaped young artists

Uncle Vinny and DBN Gogo's names are trending alongside Riky Rick as people remember how much he helped up-and-coming talents make it

Riky Rick continues to trend as people are flooded with memories of the musician's legacy. The rapper's death has left a gaping hole in Mzansi's entertainment industry and the youth is feeling it the most. Young South Africans have come together to talk about the impact the rapper had on pop culture.

The SA youth is coming together to share tributes and appreciation for Riky Rick. Image: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The loss of Riky Rick is being felt all through the country. Tributes have not stopped flooding the internet since news broke. The young people of Mzansi are thanking the late musician for always giving fresh talent a chance.

Many have taken to Twitter to share a few kind words about Riky Rick as they discuss how they will always remember the Boss Zonke hitmaker.

@Ceevu_Maliwa wrote:

"To the greatest performer... The only man who has turned up with his fans... Rest now Boss Zonke."

@_Shaunkeyz said:

"Some of us have been fans of Ricky Rick since he dropped 'Boss Zonke', you can't expect us not to be hurt by his death."

@KasiKulture tweeted:

"Riky Rick has transitioned. He leaves behind a legacy within the South African hip hop culture and a classic album (Family Values) that gave us hits like Boss Zonke and Nafukwa. Your talent, personality and energy will be missed."

@DonovanGoliath wrote:

"We lost one of the realest. A disruptor, a game-changer and a beacon you couldn’t help but be drawn to because of his positive, infectious energy. You inspired so many young people to dig deep and find their creative power. Till we meet again, Boss Zonke."

@iam_YCee said:

"Rest In Peace BOSS ZONKE ♥️ You were a beacon of light to the young cats (myself included) Prayers up for your family in this trying time. You will always be remembered in the lives of everyone you touch with your music. Thank you for sharing your life with us."

@Mcnady tweeted:

"For me, Rikhado Makhado was that leader of the Culture who learned to lead from behind and put others first before him and Still they followed Him, He indeed put kids on /first. Rest Easy King Kotini Boss Zonke Makhado. Gone but your legacy will carry on."

News24 reported a statement released by the Makhado family. The musician was sorely loved both at home and by his fans around Mzansi.

Rest in peace, Riky Rick.

Briefly News reported that Rikhado Muziwendlovu Makhado, better known as Riky Rick, is reported to have sadly taken his own life.

The rapper raised self-harm concerns around 3am when he shared a cryptic message on social media. It was confirmed later in the morning that the musician had passed away.

Several sources have told Briefly News that Boss Zonke hitmaker Riky Rick is reported to have passed away earlier this morning. Fans and celebrity friends across the country are shattered as they share their tributes for the young musician.

