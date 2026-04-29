Nota Baloyi shared his thoughts on Sonia Mbele's story of her former house manager , who worked for her for over 10 years

, who During an interview, the actress revealed that she trusted her housekeeper to take care of and help raise her children. However, Nota labelled Mbele an "irresponsible mother"

The controversial podcaster and his supporters ganged up on the former Generations actress, suggesting that her choices in employees may have contributed to the dysfunction in her home

Nota Baloyi criticised Sonia Mbele’s parenting. Images: lavidanota, thee_sonia/ Instagram

Source: Instagram

Nota Baloyi has sparked yet another heated social media debate, this time turning his sights on veteran actress Sonia Mbele following her wholesome story about her former house manager.

During a candid chat on The Ollah 7 Podcast on 28 April 2026, the former Generations actress, who played Ntombi Dlomo in the iconic soapie, sent a heartfelt shoutout to Aunty Jennifer, a Zimbabwean-born housekeeper who worked for her for 14 years.

Mbele revealed that she needed someone she could trust to take care of and help raise her children, as she was frequently on set, working long hours.

"I was busy, I was on 'Generations' working 12-hour days, and I needed somebody I could trust, and I needed somebody that I knew could cook for my kids. So Jennifer was a house manager, her own supervisor, she was a chef; she did it all."

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However, according to Nota Baloyi, this was proof that the award-winning actress and TV producer was an "irresponsible mother."

Nota Baloyi labelled Sonia Mbele an "irresponsible mother" for entrusting her housekeeper to raise her children. Images: lavidanota, thee_sonia/ Instagram

Source: Instagram

In a now-viral X (formerly Twitter) post on 29 April, Nota slammed Mbele, saying housekeepers should not be entrusted with raising their employers' children.

"Raise your children because you’re an irresponsible mother. I would never say my maid raised me; she did her job and took instructions from the woman raising me."

He shared a clip from the interview, where Mbele reflected on her shared time with Aunty Jennifer and how she empowered her to sharpen her skills and education, to such an extent that she eventually resigned to grow her career.

While this wouldn't be the first time Nota took aim at Zimbabwean women, to him and several of his supporters, giving someone else parenting responsibilities over your own children was a major red flag and clear evidence that the actress had failed as a parent.

See Nota Baloyi's post and Sonia Mbele's interview below.

Social media reacts to Nota Baloyi's harsh remarks

The comment section erupted, and a number of followers couldn't help but agree with Nota. Many suggested that entrusting someone else to raise her children may have contributed to Sonia Mbele's son, Donell, going down a dark path.

In early 2025, the young man stood trial for two counts of sexual assault after being accused of violating two girls he was romantically involved.

Several people in Nota's comment section argued that this was the result of Sonia and Donell's father not being directly involved in their son's upbringing and disciplining. In a 2022 interview, she alleged that her son's father "was never around." Read some of the comments here.

As of 2026, the case has been fairly quiet, with the last update being in March 2025, about a postponement set for April of that year.

While Sonia Mbele had previously distanced herself from her son's legal troubles, it remains unclear whether they remain estranged or eventually reconnected with her troubled offspring.

Nota Baloyi and his followers believe that entrusting others to raise her kids for her was what led to Sonia Mbele’s son walking down a dark path. Images: lavidanota, donell._/ Instagram

Source: Instagram

Zakes Bantwini calls out Nota Baloyi

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Zakes Bantwini's response to Nota Baloyi's attempt to "rewrite history."

The DJ/ producer called Nota out after he made claims that he was instrumental in several musicians' careers, Zakes included.

Source: Briefly News