Businesswoman and actress Sonia Mbele previously opened up about her relationship with her son Donell Mbele

The TV producer's son, Donell made headlines this week when he got arrested and appeared in court for his GBV allegations

The actress admitted in a previous interview that her son didn't have a father figure when he was growing up

TV producer Sonia Mbele revealed in a previous interview that she didn't have a good relationship with her son's [Donell] father.

Sonia's interview highlights the troubling relationship she has with Donell who was arrested on Monday, 20 January for two counts of rap*.

The veteran actress who's been mum about her son's recent behaviour admits that her son didn't have a father figure while he was growing up.

[WATCH AT 1:41:00]

Sonia Mbele: I wouldn't know how he'd wake up

The former Generations actress Sonia Mbele revealed in an old interview on King David's podcast that motherhood has given her purpose.

The actress said in the interview that she made a pact with her children to not change overnight.

"I can't wake up tomorrow and be like, who are these monsters? Don't switch on me."

When David asks what prompted the conversation with her children, she reveals that she went through the most with her eldest child [Donell], who she states in the interview was 21 years old.

"We are cool now, then the next moment we are screaming at each other," she says about her eldest son.

"He went to boarding school, but now we are good, we are on the other side," she said.

"I don't wanna lie, on fryile (he cooked me). I would wake up and be like, what kind of day is it today," adds the actress.

The TV producer and veteran actress adds that her son is a sweet kid and responsible.

"I don't wanna blame his dad, but his dad was never around. He didn't have a father figure," said Sonia.

The actress also recalls bumping into Donell's father at Melville when their son was nine months old.

"His father bought him biltong and our son didn't even have teeth," said the actress.

Sonia Mbele hospitalised

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported in 2023 that the former Generations actress Sonia Mbele was hospitalised due to exhaustion.

Mbele reportedly collapsed due to being overworked and stressing over season 3 of The Real Housewives of Johannesburg.

