Former Generations actress Sonia Mbele has been hospitalised due to exhaustion after fainting

Sonia reportedly collapsed due to being overworked and stressing over season 3 of Real Housewives of Johannesburg

South Africans have rallied support and sent well wishes to Sonia Mbele for a speedy recovery

Sonia Mbele has collapsed for to being overworked and has been hospitalised for two weeks. Images: @thee_sonia

Former Generations actress and Real Housewives of Johannesburg executive producer Sonia Mbele has reportedly been hospitalised after collapsing due to exhaustion.

The award-winning actress has been hospitalised for two weeks after fainting due to being overworked, stressed and anxious about the new season of Real Housewives of Johannesburg, reports The Citizen.

South Africans expressed their worry over Sonia after the Twitter blog @MDNnewss shared the news of Mbele's hospitalisation, saying:

"Sonia Mbele was reportedly hospitalised for two weeks after she collapsed due to exhaustion."

South African rally around Mbele and wish her a speedy recovery

Most of Mzansi voiced their support and sent heartfelt good wishes to the thespian; some fans wished the Blood & Water actress a speedy recovery and acknowledged that exhaustion was a "real thing".

@Thabang4real said:

"Went through the same two years back. Horrific. Wish her all the best."

@sbxmc tweeted:

"I can offer her free relaxation therapy daily until she recuperates."

@Aria4991 said:

"Speedy recovery Ntombi. I think the hospital admitted her that long so that she can rest."

@Zu7Guluva tweeted:

"I wish her a speedy recovery wena kaSompisi."

@Mash279 said:

"Exhaustion is a real thing"

Sonia Mbele’s Son Donell Gets Away With GBV Charges After Girlfriend Reokeditswe Makete Failed To Attend Court

In other stories, Briefly News reported on Sonia's son Donell getting away with GBV charges after his girlfriend Reokeditswe Makete failed to appear in court.

Former Generations star Sonia Mbele's son Donell Mbele will not be charged for the GBV allegations against him after his girlfriend Reokeditswe Makete failed to appear in court.

Donell Mbele made headlines when he allegedly beat his girlfriend after an altercation.

According to ZAlebs, the Blood & Water actress's son will not be charged after his girlfriend failed to appear in court for the fifth time.

