The Real Housewives of Johannesburg is trending on social media as viewers of the show are sharing their thoughts on the show's upcoming Season 3

New videos showing the cast members both new and old explaining what they will be bringing to the show have caused a buzz online

Many people said the show doesn't seem exciting and they will not be watching the upcoming season

South Africans have been waiting patiently for the third season of The Real Housewives of Johannesburg.

The show is finally going to premiere but it doesn't seem fans are over the moon over the new housewives and the returning housewives.

The Real Housewives of Johannesburg Season 3 cast shares what fans can expect from them

According to ZAlebs, The Real Housewives of Johannesburg cast members shared videos revealing what viewers of the show can look forward to. The cast includes Lebo ‘Jojo’ Mokoena, Lethabo 'LeJoy' Mathatho, Keabetswe Marema, Thobekile Mdlalose, Nicole Watson and Mamus Koka.

The ladies explained what Mzansi can look forward to from the show premiering on Friday 19 May 2023.

The Real Housewives of Johannesburg viewers still not anticipating the show after watching the meet-the-cast clips

The Real Housewives of Johannesburg has been trending for all the wrong reasons. Social media users feel that the show is still not giving what it's supposed to give.

Taking to Twitter, fans said the meet-the-cast videos did not move them and some said they will not be watching.

@LucaJaftha said:

"Nicole Watson is the only Housewife I’m excited to see Glad that Lethabo and Lebo are reprising their roles. Hmmm, the rest, we’ll have to see what they’ll be bringing to the show."

@NiniMthimkulu wrote:

"Lethabo is a mean bully. She is loud, nasty and doesn't account to ANYTHING! #RHOJ season 2"

@Phenomenal_Ofi noted:

"Season 3 of RHOJ isn't appetizing at all, that snippet didn't move me ."

