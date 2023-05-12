The Real Housewives of Durban Season 3 will end on a juicy note as popular housewife Sorisha Naidoo promises to bring hot content

Sorisha first hinted about sharing Nonku Williams' receipts when she allegedly revealed that Slee is broke and borrows people's hair and clothes

Speaking to her BFF Annie Mthembu during the first reunion, Sorisha joked that she had brought the receipts

The Real Housewives of Durban viewers are waiting patiently for Sorisha Naidoo to finally share Nonku Williams' receipts.

‘RHOD’ viewers can't wait for Sorisha Naidoo to expose Nonku Williams. Image: @nonku_williams and @sorishanaidoo

Source: Instagram

The reality TV star had the streets buzzing when she hinted that she was bringing juicy details about Nonku to the reunion.

Sorisha Naidoo reacts to questions about revealing Nonku Williams' financial woes at the reunion

This season of The Real Housewives of Durban saw many new faces and rifts among the ladies. Nonku, Jojo and Ruan formed a strong friendship while Sorisha, Annie and Slee became another force.

It was because of these divisions that caused Nonku to gossip about Slee Ndlovu claiming she borrows people's money and clothes. Social media users heavily blasted Nonku for being petty.

According to ZAlebs, that was the moment Sorisha Naidoo chipped in and promised to also expose Nonku Williams at the reunion. Sorisha touched on the matter while having a quick chat with Annie Mthembu. Annie jokingly asked her if she brought the receipts and she said yes.

The Real Housewives of Durban viewers can't wait for Sorisha to expose Nonku Williams at the reunion

Fans waited for the RHOD Season 3 reunion for weeks. Many were just waiting to hear what Sorisha would say about Nonku Williams' financial woes. Twitter has been awash with comments from excited fans.

@lm_boon said:

"Can't wait for Sorisha to bring the receipts to the Reunion, poor Slee unfortunately when people feel threatened by your presence, they'll say whatever to push you over your limits!!! Nonku is Def delusional!!! #RHODurban."

@YomzuluNtomb commented:

"I'm gonna need Sorisha to wipe the floor with Nonku and tell us all the receipts!!!!! #RHODurban."

