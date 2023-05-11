Famous Mzansi DJ Prince Kaybee has shared another hot picture, and it did the numbers on social media

The Banomoya hitmaker posed with three Pizza Perfect boxes while wearing a vest that displayed his toned muscles

South African ladies were shameless when they complimented how alluring Prince Kaybee looked in the snap

Prince Kaybee flaunted his arm muscles on Twitter after buying Pizza Perfect. Image: @princekaybee_sa

Source: Instagram

Prince Kaybee is making sure that peeps get a glimpse of his muscles whenever he shares picture posts.

If the photo he posted on Twitter is anything to go by, he has been working hard in the gym, and it shows. Despite the Club Controller hitmaker tweeting about his love for pizza, the attention was on his arm muscles that appeared ripped and toned in the snap.

Mzansi reacts to Prince Kaybee's thirst trap in different ways

While many focused on Prince Kaybee's three Pizza Perfect pizza boxes, others swooned over how hot he looked.

Ladies drooled, and some of them were brave enough to shoot their shot despite the DJ's fully committed relationship with his lover Zola Ayabulela Mhlongo.

@PetiteQueen__ said:

"Please take me out "

@thelma_tanatswa shared:

" I could eat you the whole day without shame."

@Notthisagain16 replied:

"At least you go to the gym, you can afford to dig in."

@_ThatoSk commented:

"Dude! These people have the best pizza."

@literockstar also said:

"Please deliver a box of pizza to my house tomorrow dressed like that "

@CathieMaiden added:

"This guy is handsome."

Prince Kaybee shares picture showing off abs

Prince Kaybee is making the most of his independence. According to TimesLIVE, the DJ left Universal Music in April 2023 after they allegedly sabotaged him.

Since then, he has been enjoying his new adventure by posting whatever he wants on social media, including thirst traps.

Before perplexing his fans over whether to drool over the pizza or his ripped body, Briefly News reported that Kaybee tweeted a shirtless picture. Prince Kaybee posed in front of a mirror, flaunting his muscles and tattoos.

Connie Ferguson's daughter Lesedi Matsunyane leaves SA drooling after flaunting her curves in saucy picture

In more entertainment news, Briefly News also reported that Connie Ferguson's daughter, Lesedi Matsunyane-Ferguson, recently got tongues wagging on social media.

The casting director and actress has always been unapologetic about her looks and spreading body positivity, despite opening up about losing jobs in the entertainment industry because of how she looks.

Taking to her Instagram page, the mother of one showed off her impressive hourglass figure in a stunning post. Lesedi looked saucy in a colourful two-piece swimsuit.

