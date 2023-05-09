A kind man reminded people that humanity still exists in this world that is filled with selfish people

The man fed a goose that was roaming the streets of Cape Town, and the rare spotting became a viral moment

The kind-hearted man deeply moved Mzansi people, and they wished endless blessings upon his life

A video of a man feeding a goose in Cape Town went viral. Image: @monrihoole

Source: TikTok

Wow! A man hustling on the streets of Cape Town took a moment to feed a goose. The pure moment recorded by one of the onlookers was posted on TikTok and has since gone viral.

People were amazed that the gent, who didn't have much, shared the little popcorn he had with the Canadian goose.

Cape Town bird feeder goes viral on TikTok

In just two days, the clip has gathered over 197 000 views on TikTok, and many Mzansi peeps said they had it on repeat. Some said they shed a tear seeing the heartwarming moment between man and animal.

One of the commenters from Cape Town shared that he has witnessed the kind man on multiple occasions feeding the wild bird.

Watch the video posted by @monrihoole below:

Mzansi moved by the man's good deed

@cwayicakes said:

"Some people just have such pure souls so beautiful to witness."

@sfk111gp mentioned:

"The bird has gained so much trust on him.❤️"

@lightmdawe posted:

"I’m literally crying. I needed to see this good today. "

@shakeelessa0 shared:

"I see him every odd day leaving work and him feeding the Canadian Goose. Bless him!"

@jauthar.jacobs1 stated:

"The reason for me to still have faith in humanity. May Allah bless him abundantly!"

@_badlilb11 commented:

"I mean, I’m sure he didn’t even have lunch for himself."

@punaa46 wrote:

"Almighty bless these hands that feed your creation. May he be successful in the future."

@morgan_orgill said:

"So many people out there still have such pure souls and beautiful hearts."

