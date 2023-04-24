Mother gets surprised of her life when she hands her animal-loving child a goldfish, he was not pleased

TikTok user @majestiesophia shared a video showing her son’s unexpected reactions to the fish

People could not help but laugh at the drama and how the boy almost fainted at the sight of the fish

This poor mother thought she was making her son’s day by buying him a goldfish… turns out, lil man prefers his animals on TV.

This little boy wants the animals to stay on the TV, not come into his home. Image: TikTok / @majestiesophia

As a parent, especially of a young child, the majority of the day is a guessing game. You can bring out the wrong cup, and World War Three will break out!

TikTok video shows boy freaking over goldfish

Mother and TikTok user @majestiesophia shared a clip in which she proved her child's love for animals before giving him a real live one all for himself. Despite the endless hours of watching animals on TV, this boy was not ready for a live one.

The video shows her calling him from his animal shows to show him something she got him. When giving the goldfish to her son, this mama was never ready for how he reacted. The boy almost passed out!

Take a look:

The child’s reaction leaves TikTok users laughing in the comments

No one was expecting the boy’s life to flash before him. You’d think a kid who loves animals this much would have fainted from excitement, not fright. People were busting!

Read some of the hilarious comments:

@Qiqa Maboza said:

“He said to keep them on National Geographic please ”

@Naomi said:

“Him screaming while holding dinosaurs in his hand has me ”

@Tints❤️ said:

“I’m hollering .”

@Sinemivuyo Mpulu said:

“maybe stuffed animals.”

@iMeddie2.0 said:

“I remember when I asked my dad to buy me a dog, and then when he brought the dog home I discovered that no man I’m scared of this thing ”

Little boy reacts to gifts in the cutest way possible, Mzansi gets in on the heart-warming video

In related news, Briefly News reported that a bubbly little boy has put large grins on many faces with his adorable reaction to receiving the full kit of his favourite soccer team, Orlando Pirates, in a video.

In the video posted on Twitter, the little boy is seen holding a bag given to him by what appears to be a very good friend. The clip was posted by @Thush_Mcobothi, who also shared the caption:

"I don't know why but I love this little boy ❤️❤️And he declares soft life with Sfiso's money."

