An enthusiastic young man has set the hearts of some tweeps ablaze with his adorable reaction to receiving some gifts - an Orlando Pirates kit

The joyful child and wholesome man have built up quite a good friendship, which has been a wonderful experience for those who watch video clips of them online

Mzansi tweeps shared their happiness for the kid and commended the guy for building such a good bond with the child

A bubbly little boy has put large grins on many faces with his adorable reaction to receiving the full kit of his favourite soccer team, Orlando Pirates, in a video.

An energetic little boy reacts to his gift in the most enthusiastic way possible. Images: @Thush_Mcobothi/ Twitter

In the video posted on Twitter, the little boy is seen holding a bag given to him by what appears to be a very good friend. The clip was posted by @Thush_Mcobothi, who also shared the caption:

"I don't know why but I love this little boy ❤️❤️And he declares soft life with Sfiso's money."

The excited child opens the bag and what follows is a heartening expression of joy and happiness as the enthusiastic kid's smile widens and widens.

The third thing he takes out of the bag is an Orlando Pirates T-shirt, which makes him even more excited and enthused than before.

The video ends with the boy expressing his appreciation for the items he had received in the bag and with him striking a pose in his new shirt with a caption plastered over the video saying:

"Jabulile intwana yami."

The spirit-lifting video has garnered nothing but positive attention from Mzansi tweeps, also pointing out his hilarious antics in other videos. Check out the comments below:

@BoboDabeat said:

"Remember the other day he asked, Uyasebenza? Ayi mara uhlala unganamali, this time he got some goodies."

@MabenaMsongelwa commented:

"He's forever grateful. I like that their bond is something else, wish that there was more of this in all of us!"

@tootsmathela shared:

"His happiness bafethu I felt it ❤"

@Mhlonis09392803 mentioned:

"Lol, I really like how they get along. Guys must be like this to young boys."

@BhejulaKaDyonta shared:

"I can already see an actor here..."

@kelly_thereal said:

"I love him so much yena no Sfiso..."

