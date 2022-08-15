A mysterious man snatched a woman's phone while she was jogging in a video uploaded online, which made many sceptical

The clip was posted on TikTok, with many wondering how the footage was shared if the phone had indeed been stolen

Many Mzansi tweeps were suspicious of the short video but found it all too funny and relatable, with some sharing their own similar stories

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

A woman was filming herself jogging when a man emerged from a corner, walked towards her phone and snatched it in this video. Mzansi questioned if it was real or fake, but found it gut-busting anyway.

A mysterious man snatched a woman's phone while she was jogging, with many believing that the video was staged but funny. Images: @itsmanjobruh/ Twitter

Source: Twitter

The energetic lady had put her phone down on a platform when a mysterious man turned the corner, saw the phone and then proceeded to run away with it.

The video in question was posted on Twitter, which made many wonders if it was staged or not. Either way, the video has struck a chord with many Mzansi tweeps and has brought about many hilarious responses. Check them out below:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

@mbuso_sibs said:

"When I walked past him, I could just feel ukuthi no, hai man."

@Normanbooz mentioned:

"At least he was kind enough to post it for her before selling it..."

@Fisher15068833 shared:

@zannie_lmn1 commented:

"Staged or not, this is SA reality."

@MBUSEDIADRO shared:

"I love how the thieves somehow send the videos to the victims after stealing their phones."

@indunn_ posted:

@Motebo_Ntabe commented:

"It's the U-turn, followed by a real sprint. I'm not even going to ask how the vid surfaced..."

@six_papi shared:

@BuhleMahlangu14 mentioned:

"Content will be the end of us, did she really need to do that?"

@nengox_ said:

"What was she thinking? Mara this is Mzansi asi mo state."

Lady shows off fire moves on TikTok, gets 1 million views as Mzansi falls in love with stunner’s talent

In another viral video story, Briefly News previously reported on a new TikTok dance craze that has struck, and one lively lady is dominating the trend. The stunning woman effortlessly showed off her dance in a video that took the internet by storm.

South Africans fell in love with the video of the talented dancer. Hamba Wena by Deep London and Boohle hit different, accompanied by the lady's epic jive.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News