The Real Housewives of Durban star Annie Mthembu has revealed that her luxury spa, Annaesthetic received an international nomination

The reality television star shared the great news with her social media followers, urging them to vote for her

Annie Mthembu's fans flooded her Instagram mentions with congratulatory messages, with many promising to vote for her business

Annie Mthembu is making major strides in the business industry. The star who is popular for featuring in the three seasons of The Real Housewives of Durban shared some exciting news with her fans.

‘RHODurban’ star Annie Mthembu's lux spa got an international award nomination. Image: @mrsannbition

Source: Instagram

Annie Mthembu wears many hats, from reality television star, to mother, wife and businesswoman. The stunner seems to be juggling everything successfully.

Annie Mthembu announces that her luxury spa Annaesthetic received international recognition

Annie Mthembu may always be trending for the wrong reason but she knows how to run a successful business. The RHOD star owns a luxurious spa in Durban and many have seen glimpses on the popular Showmax reality show.

According to TimesLIVE, the ecstatic star headed to her Instagram page to reveal that her business had been nominated internationally. Annie also urged her followers to vote for her. She wrote:

"@annaestheticsa has been nominated for the International Spa Awards in the Best Luxury Beauty Salon Category!

"I started this salon with exactly this purpose in mind; to provide a luxury salon experience because I wanted a space that took people out of their day to day and delivered them to a pampering haven.

"And I hope each guest who has walked through my door knows exactly what I’m talking about."

Annie Mthembu's followers congratulate her on bagging an international nomination

As expected, the star's fanbase plastered her timeline with congratulatory messages. many promised to ensure that the star takes the award home by voting for her.

@munukampho said:

"Never been to your spa but I believe you & will vote & come there to experience it for myself ."

@mhlanga_cindy commented:

"Done. Is it limited to one vote or u can vote as much as u can."

@misgoaba added:

"Congratulations love❤️❤️❤️ wish we could have seen more about your work this season, but nope it was pettiness galore! At least I loved your consistency. Keep winning❤️."

@siphokazigaladla noted:

"For the most real person in the world, we shall do so my love ❤️❤️most deserving offcoz."

