Thuso Mbedu is living her very best and continues to fly the South African flag high as she stuns on Cannes red carpet

The global actress who recently celebrated being a proud ambassador and spokesperson of L'Oreal for Sub-Saharan Africa rocked the 76th annual Cannes Film Festival 2023

Thuso topped the trends on social media as Mzansi beamed with pride and joined The Woman King actress as she looked ravished on the red carpet

Thuso Mbedu receives yet another stad ovation from South Africans as she continues to fly the flag higher at the 76th Cannes Film Festival in France.

South Africans felt very well represented by Thuso Mbedu's stunning look on the red carpet of the Cannes Film Festival. Image: @Thuso Mbedu

Source: Instagram

While glammed up in a beautiful laced white dress with a touch of flowers at the bottom, Thuso received all kinds of compliments from proud fans.

@NqununuHQ said:

"May the African ancestors keep blessing our sister."

@_MarangAletsats wrote:

"Love the dress, love the hair. Thuso is gorgeous."

@ka_nuggets commented:

"Wow, omgg she made it to the Cannes!!! She looks so gorgeous."

@itsSekhmet99 added:

"Next year... the Oscar's."

@NoniShongwe said:

"Love that her skin tone still the same."

The Woman King actress recently announced being an ambassador and spokesperson for the global cosmetic brand, L'Oreal.

Taking to social media, the proud Thuso Mbedu said that she looked forward to learning and growing as she delivered her duties for Sub-Saharan Africa.

Celebrities from all walks of life, fan and close friends are excited for Thuso

According to The South African, local celebrities such as Thando Thabethe, Zola Mbona, Zozi Tunzi and others showered Thuso Mbedu with congratulatory messages.

The actress will be making public appearances, spicing things up in the local advertising campaigns and producing launches as she tasks on her new role at L'Oreal.

Going from success to success Thuso Mbedu is a big deal

The Citizen reported in 2022 that Thuso celebrated being a co-writer of a comic and anime world movie set to be released in the autumn of this year.

The award-winning actress shared on her timeline that she had been manifesting for the role in the same movie.

“I remember sitting in my apartment thinking ‘Working on a comic and working towards an anime is a must-happen for me. In this lifetime. It will be a lot of hard work but it will be worth it’." The Citizen reported.

Thuso, Mbedu becomes the face of the global brand Christian Dior

Briefly News previously reported that Thuso Mbedu sealed a deal with Christian Dior as the face of the Gris Dior global fragrance brand.

The talented actress has made considerable strides in her career since her big break in Hollywood. In 2022, she starred with Viola Davis in the hit film The Woman King.

