Thuso Mbedu amazed her supporters by showing that she would do everything in her power to satisfy peeps in her homeland

The South African international actress is still promoting The Woman King and she had to come back for a partnership with Nedbank

Fans of Thuso were thoroughly amazed by her story of how she decided to return South Africa for less than 72 hours despite the day-long flight from the US

Thuso Mbedu is truly Mzansi's sweetheart. The Hollywood-based actress came to South Africa for just two days before jetting off again.

Thuso Mbedu wanted people to know that she did everything in her power to make sure that she was in South Africa for a screening of 'The Woman King' with fans. Image: Instagram/@thuso.mbedu

Source: Instagram

The Woman King star was home in the country for a special screening of her blockbuster. Thuso took to social media to let people know how much she went through to be there for her local supporters.

Thuso Mbedu's new movie The Woman King has another viewing in Mzansi

Thuso Mbedu is a class act who just proved that she would do everything she can to make fans happy. According to TimesLIVE, the actress took to Instagram and explained to fans that she was in Mzansi for just 48 hours after travelling 21 hours from America. The actress said:

“Everyone thinks I am crazy that I flew 21 hours to be in SA for 48 hours and then leave again on another 21 hour flight. But getting to watch The Woman King movie and spend the evening with amazing women made all that worth it!

Thuso then complimented Nedbank for partnering with her on a campaign to empower women with #Celebr8HerStory. Fans reacted to Thuso and said they were happy she came because her presence is always a welcome treat.

Legend actress Connie Chiume said:

"Missed you on arrival in LA."

@mrsvuyoslim commented:

"So is that why Beyoncé won’t tour here."

@tarri.sai commented:

"This movie made me feel so proud to be black and African! Seeing other women of my skin tone and hair texture was incredible and showed me that regardless of how dark my skin is, I can do greater things and that my skin colour is beautiful!"

@segodileshalabe commented:

"Wow...now that's a different level of commitment! Flying 21 hours has such a big toll, the jetlag, the exhaustion, and then doing it again within 48 hours...Bravo to you."

@catzuk commented:

"It was such a pleasure meeting you and your performance in the movie amazing. Thank you making the journey and gracing us with your presence that made the experience so worthwhile , Keep shining."

@trojan_army_fx commented:

"Our most loved diamond. We are truly blessed."

@awonke_dyantyi commented:

"Absolutely gorgeous."

@ntombi7598 commented:

"Big ups to the Nedbank marketing team."

