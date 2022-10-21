Denise Zimba topped trending topics on Twitter after Mzansi reminisced about her epic moments on V Entertainment

The presenter left a lasting impression on people with her authentic personality, and some want her back on TV

Tweeps posted what they loved about V Entertainment and the impact it had on the entertainment industry

Mzansi people were in a reflective mood and looked back at the days when V Entertainment which was aired on Vuzu, used to be the go-to show for entertainment news.

One of the show's presenters, Denise Zimba, ended up trending on Twitter because people missed her distinct and vibrant personality.

Short clips of Denise interacting with celebrities were shared among tweeps as they reminisced about the good old day.

The video that got the most engagement was when the TV hSost shared that Nelson Mandela visited her dream, telling the story while taking off her wig live on TV.

Netizens felt that celebrities are not as open and relatable as they used to be in the days of V Entertainment and wished they could revisit the past to soak in the golden days.

Watch a few clips from the show below and read the comments:

@sbeezy_17 asked:

"What happened to our entertainment industry, people? They were so lovable back then now they are all stuck up."

@mizzzidc said:

"This is when the industry genuinely showcased talent. Now it's only based on influence and followers."

@TylerSydSA mentioned:

"This reminds me of my mom when she was preaching at church, and she took her wig off."

@ThunderBird2Sik added:

"These were the times when we ain’t had gender wars, petrol was affordable, and you could take a hun for a Spur date."

@uchuma_ posted:

"Dineo Moeketsi had the most heartwarming link at the end of each episode.❤️"

@Ramokotami tweeted:

"Her character is one in a million character. Many have tried to be like her but are just too boring.

@BBlesees wrote:

"She's married to a multi-millionaire white dude. She's got the bag, you gotta understand how these girls move."

Denise Zimba describes disastrous love life, opens up about always being disappointed after building a man

Briefly News previously reported that Denise shared that she struggles with men breaking her heart. The TV star admitted that her eagerness never to leave a partner may be misguided sometimes.

Denise struck a chord as her tweet sparked a discussion about how useless it is to stand by a man.

