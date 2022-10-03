Denise Zimba opened up on social media about the type of person she is when in a serious relationship

The TV personality described how her approach to romance has left her hanging dry time and time again

Many netizens related to Denise as they started adding their own two cents over the idea of doing it all for men

Denise shared that she struggles with man breaking her heart. The TV star admitted that her eagerness never to leave a partner may be misguided sometimes.

Denise Zimba opened up about why she has never gotten anything out of being loyal to a man. Image: Instagram/ @missdenisezimba

Denise struck a chord as her tweet sparked a discussion about how useless it is to stand by a man. The media star's openness became an opportunity for heartbroken people to rant.

Denise Zimba opens up about relationships

Former V-Entertainment presenter Denise recently described herself as a girl "that stands by her man at his lowest." In a tweet, she admitted that being that type of woman only guarantees heartbreak.

A lot of other women related to Denise as they warned against being someone who builds a man. Many peeps could relate but admitted that they've stopped the habit because it doesn't guarantee happiness.

@Tina_xoo commented:

"Lol I can relate. I’ve stop being Miss build a man."

@Sizolicous commented:

"Stop doing it then."

@Miss_Cwele commented:

"Even me shem. Kodwa ke! Ubob the builder in me has passed on."

@daysbe4astro commented:

"I would rather be dead than be a ride or die."

@Rea_Lebot commented:

"Every time I see something that slightly resembles a break up from someone whom I thought was in a happy relationship,a piece of me just shatters."

@Za_zuu0 commented:

"I think I been in denial for years...bad B on the TL, bob the builder IRL."

