Boity Thulo and her boyfriend Anton Jeftha have been Mzansi's couple for a while now after making their relationship public

The power couple was recently spotted enjoying a few South African dishes and appeared to be eager to try them

A video of Boity and Anton is circulating that shows the couple spending quality time together while dining

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Boity Thulo and her boyfriend Anton Jeftha were spotted enjoying South African traditional cuisine. Image: @boity

Source: Instagram

Boity and her Bae Anton Jeftha took time out of their hectic schedules not only to spend quality time together but also to dine on traditional South African cuisine.

Taking to Instagram, @theharvtable shared a magnetic video of the power couple enjoying a few Mzansi dishes, including tasty chicken feet, tripe, and many other side dishes.

According to their reactions, Boity and Anton appeared eager to try the dishes that the waiter was presenting to them.

On Instagram, @theharvtable shared the following post:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Other times Boity and Anton spent quality time

Boity also took to Instagram to share beautiful photos of herself and her boyfriend, actor Anton David Jeftha.

Boity was the Affluence Polo's hostess, and Anton was her plus one.

The couple, who looked stunning in green, smiled brightly and appeared to be deeply in love. There was even a photo of Anton being boyfriend material by photographing Boity for her.

Boity Thulo shared the following stunning snaps on Instagram:

Fans are stunned by Boity Thulo's regal dress and luxurious headscarf at the premiere of The Woman King

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Boity Thulo is an expert at presenting on the red carpet. The film The Woman King has arrived in South Africa, and the actress went all out for the premiere.

Boity was given flowers for her impeccable taste, which she used to decipher the film's theme. The TV star received numerous compliments on her outfit for the occasion.

Boity attended a screening of The Woman King. The actress was dressed in a long beaded gown with a lace cape flowing from her shoulder. She wore a form-fitting gown and accessorised with an elegantly done head wrap that resembled a Nigerian gele.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News