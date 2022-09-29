A lady pulled a salt prank on her husband, and his lack of an explosive reaction made peeps cackle

The visible disgust on his face and his pretending that the food was good is what really makes the clip spectacular

Peeps worldwide took note of how he responded to the situation and made hilarious memes about it

A lady pulled a salt prank on her husband by adding a whole tablespoon of it to some food, duping him in the process. While visibly uncomfortable, his overly polite reaction to the situation has sent peeps worldwide howling.

A woman pulled a salt prank on her boyfriend, and his reaction to it has netizens laughing out loud. Images: @ifiwasperfect/ Twitter

The post was made by @ifiwasperfec and was uploaded to Twitter, where it quickly went viral. The caption of it also sums up what's happening in the hilarious clip:

"Proof that men don't want no drama in their life "

The clip starts with her showing the audience the salt she added, and then her giving her hubby a taste. He swallows it, pauses for a minute, and takes a drink of his beer while trying to fight back a facial expression of repulsion but humorously failing to do so.

To add insult to injury, the same thing is done to the son, who also pretends the food is great. Peeps worldwide loved the clip, with many posting memes and jokes about being overly polite. See the responses below:

@JSoles45 posted:

@Vxldzyy commented:

" 'Play it cool and we’ll go to mcdonald’s later.' "

@Sabrina8411 said:

"This is such a demonstration on how a man and his son let their lady now that they love her and do NOT want to discourage her in any way. That is a good man and a good boy. You are blessed!"

@RealKrazyfingaz shared:

@InvertedParadX mentioned:

"Man's blood pressure rising and he dying "

@AishaaaMarie commented:

"I loveeeee this Man put his wife’s feelings before any of his own reactions while also giving suggestions. Care, self-control, and leading by example. 5 stars."

@FinesseEness posted:

@ChbbsP said:

"Tapped mans to already let him know not to say anything bad "

