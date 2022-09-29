A video of a group of innocent-looking kids singing to their uncle has been doing the rounds online

The clip shows the children singing about how great of an uncle he is and how much they love him with hopes to get some of his cooldrink

While some social media peeps thought the man was wrong for playing with the kids in such a manner, others cracked jokes

A video of an unseen man making a group of kids sings to him to give them some of his cool drink has many Mzansi netizens amused.

One uncle made his nieces and nephews sing for a sip of his Cola. Image: Sbu Ngwenya/Facebook

Source: Facebook

The funny clip posted on Facebook by Sbu Ngwenya shows him holding a bottle of Coca-Cola as she instructs the children to sing about how great of an uncle he is and how much they love him.

The poor kiddos do exactly as he says as they go on to sing and eye the tantalising ice-cold drink.

Ngwenya captioned the post:

“Don't feel pity for them abeva (they don’t listen).”

The video has gained over 133K views and garnered a lot of funny comments from netizens.

Skhumbuzo Funa Mchunu said:

“zibulawa ukuhala lezingane.”

Khayiyana Siyabonga reacted:

“Yohhh Aowa wena mani.”

Sbu Ngwenya commented:

“Ningabaveli laba oh the young one yoooo we are renting them out.”

William Willy Motubatse said:

“Malume has a fridge in his room ...says a lot about him not sharing with his family.”

Lumko Gray responded:

“William Willy Motubatse Umalume udla yedwa.”

Thobeka Zuma wrote:

“Bengeke ke ngyolala ngingayitholile drink after that singing.”

Sindisiwe P S Phungularh commented:

“Weee bengizoba nani mangingayiphuzanga imdanti emngaka nge drink iyodwa rhaaa iphuze wedwa malume.”

