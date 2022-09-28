A Mansi lady took to social media to post a photo of an apology she received in the form of a special delivery

The image shows flowers, a Nando’s takeaway, a McDonald’s dessert as well as a note written in IsiZulu

The note was a humble apology from her Zulu bae, however, some social media peeps couldn’t help but poke fun at the gesture

One lucky lady took to social media to share an image of a special delivery she received as an apology from her bae.

A lady received a special apology from her humble bae. Image: Pamella Sizani/Facebook

Source: Facebook

Facebook user Pamella Sizani shared a photo of some flowers, a Nando’s takeaway, a McDonald’s dessert as well as a note that reads:

“Insizwa iyaxolisa mama. Ngenze iphutha kodwa ungangikwadeli. (A man apologises mama. I made a mistake but please don’t be mad at me).”

Although it is unknown what the man in question did, it takes an honourable man to admit that he was wrong.

According to Upworthy, gender communication experts say that men are more conscious of the impact of what they say on how others perceive their power position or lack of power. So, for a man to acknowledge that he has done something wrong, it often means that he feels diminished in the eyes of those who hear the apology.

Thankfully, Pamella’s bae is not one who would sacrifice his relationship over the opinions of others.

While some netizens admired the man’s apology, others poked fun at it. Check out some of the comments online:

Nondumiso Cicy Ntanzi wrote:

“Pamella come here, come mamaz before we say “Ncoah” please fill us in nge full story iqalephi lendaba?”

Bongeka Mhaka Asiphile Ncayiyana commented:

“Angiyiboni imali la nom ingaphakathi.”

Mpumelelo Samson Majola asked:

“Yenzeni insizwa?‍♂️‍♂️.”

Charlene Mzizi said:

“Sylvester Hlongwane this is how it's done.”

Nelson Thokozani Mahlangu replied:

“Ibaba elihlala lixolisa .”

Lady shows off huge bouquet of red roses after a hectic day at work

In another story, Briefly News reported that one beautiful lady was having a hectic day when a special someone decided to change that for the better by surprising her with a special delivery at the office.

Twitter user @athandwe_ posted images of a beautiful, big bouquet of red roses she was gifted recently along with a caption that revealed it was her first time receiving a gesture of the kind.

“I’ve literally never received such in my life. Imagine a hectic day then bam!”

