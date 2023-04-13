Prince Mangasuthu Buthelezi has cleared the air about concerns over King Misuzulu kaZwlintini's health

Buthelezi claims that he was misinterpreted when he told religious leaders that the amaZulu king was unwell

King Misuzulu is allegedly in the Kingdom of Eswatini receiving treatment for an unspecified spiritual ailment

DURBAN - Reports about the amaZulu royal family's King Misuzulu kaZwelithini's failing physical health have been wildly misinterpreted.

King Misuzulu is not physically ill but rather spiritually unwell, Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi clarified. Image: RAJESH JANTILAL & Darren Stewart

This is according to Zulu Prime Minister Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi, who cleared the air claiming that King Misuzulu is spiritually unwell but in good physical health.

Mzansi "misinterprets" Prince Buthelezi's statements about King Misuzulu kaZwelithini's health

Concerns about King Misuzulu emerged after Buthelezi said during a prayer service held in Ulundi, KwaZulu-Natal, on Wednesday, 12 April, that the king is not well. Buthelezi also asked religious leaders to pray for Misuzulu's health, EWN reported.

The Zulu prime minister added that King Misuzulu is in the Kingdom of Eswatini for unspecified treatment.

A statement released by the Inkatha Freedom Party's Liezel van der Merwe claims that the recent onslaught of public attacks, struggles and personal turmoil the Zulu monarch has faced in recent months has taken a toll on his spiritual well-being.

South Africans question what's going on with King Misuzulu's health

Below are some reactions.

@motaungsipho1 asked:

"What the hack is going on?"

@_Ailer__ speculated:

"They dropped a statement? Something is definitely up."

@RoyalVhadau questioned:

"Are they bewitching him?"

@RodrickThabiso claimed:

"Russia is the best when comes to treatments…"

@SeapelaTebogo prayed:

"May God be with him."

@RSANATIVE1 stated:

"That king must consult. This is an African medication problem, not a Medi Clinic issue."

Prince Simakade asked SA to help him dethrone King Misuzulu amid AmaZulu royal drama

In another story, Briefly News reported that the latest instalment in the AmaZulu royal family drama had Prince Simakade Zulu asking the public for donations to help him dethrone his half-brother King Misuzulu kaZwelithini.

The donations would pay for Prince Simakade's legal fees in his bid to challenge President Cyril Ramaphosa's recognition of King Misuzulu in court.

Simakade pleaded for financial support in a letter claiming the prince had already spent over R1 million in legal expenses and the cost is expected to escalate further, Daily Sun reported.

