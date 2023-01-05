The never-ending AmaZulu royal family drama has followed South Africans into the new year

This time Prince Simakade has brought out his begging bowl and is asking the public to help cover his legal costs

The prince is contesting President Cyril Ramaphosa's recognition of his little brother, King Misuzulu, as leader of the Amazulu people

DURBAN - The latest instalment in the AmaZulu royal family drama sees Prince Simakade Zulu asking the public for donations to help him dethrone his half-brother King Misuzulu kaZwelithini.

Prince Simakade wants South Africans to help him dethrone his half-brother, King Misuzulu. Image: Simakade kaZwelithini Zulu/Facebook & Rajesh JANTILAL/Getty Images

The donations will pay for Prince Simakade's legal fees in his bid to challenge President Cyril Ramaphosa's recognition of Kind Misuzulu in court.

Simakade made the plea for financial support in a letter which claimed the prince had already spent over R1 million in legal expenses and the cost is expected to escalate further, SNL24 reported.

Prince Simakade wrote:

"We request financial support from the nation, big or small, to help us cover legal costs."

Simakade's legal contestation of Misuzulu's reign is only the latest in several attempts made by the prince to unseat his younger brother.

In August 2022, a faction of the AmaZulu royal family traditionally crowned Prince Simakade as the King of the Zulu kingdom at eNyokeni Royal Palace, despite the fact he wasn't officially recognised, EWN reported.

Since Prince Simkade's entering of the kraal ceremony, the faction of the royal family loyal to him has refused to recognise Misuzulu as the rightful Zulu king.

The prince's legal bid is expected to be heard in the North Gauteng High Court from 31 May 2023 to 2 June 2023.

South Africans react to Prince Simakade's plea for financial support

South Africans are not impressed with Prince Simakade bringing out the begging bowl.

Below are some comments:

@NofemeleSidwell asked:

"This thing of using public funds from poor people by those who are clearly living above the breadline must come to an end. What have we done to deserve this?"

@abednego82 commented:

"He was cheated out of his birthright."

@ZweSibiya suggested:

"We want peace, he must start working with his brother and stop wasting money on courts."

@FhumulaniBongwe added:

"He must just drop it, no need to force things, we are broke too. It's January and we are minding our own business."

@sliez0 said:

"He must leave us alone."

@Thakasani_SA laughed:

"This must be the first joke of the year."

@MakhZep49775144 claimed:

"He said he has his own money not so long ago"

