King Misuzulu Fears for His Safety Following Killing of Senior Zulu Prince

King Misuzulu KaZwelithini is still mourning the death of senior Zulu Prince Mbongiseni Milton Muntakaphiwana

The Shembe Church service went ahead; however, the Zulu monarch opted to miss the second day of the event

Prince Thulani said the royal family’s spirits were down following the Muntakaphiwana’s shocking killing

KWAZULU-NATAL - King Misuzulu KaZwelithini is still mourning the death of senior Zulu Prince Mbongiseni Milton Muntakaphiwana following his assassination.

The Shembe Church service went ahead; however, the Zulu monarch opted to miss the event’s second day. The king was expected to be the main speaker at the ninth annual Royal Sabbath and Umgidi ceremony at the sacred eNyokeni palace in Nongoma.

The ceremony has been held since 2010 in honour of the reconciliation between the traditional African church and the monarch.

King Misuzulu did not address members of the event on either of the days. Speaking to IOL, Prince Thulani said the royal family’s spirits were down following the Muntakaphiwana’s killing.

Thulani said the family was still mourning the death. He said King Misuzulu attended the event to pay his respects to the Nazareth Baptist Church but was still shocked.

According to the Daily Sun, the king is also fearful for his life following three of his loyalists being shot. It is unclear when the slain prince will be laid to rest.

