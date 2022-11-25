Prince Mbongiseni Zulu, a confidant of King Misuzulu kaZwelithini, was shot and killed in northern KwaZulu-Natal

Mbongiseni is the third King Misuzulu loyalist to be shot in the past two months and follows the death of an induna

The slain prince was also a member of the inter-ministerial committee for the coronation of King Misuzulu

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

NONGOMA - A confidant of King Misuzulu kaZwelithini was shot and killed in northern KwaZulu-Natal on Thursday, 24 November.

Senior AmaZulu member Prince Mbongiseni Zulu was shot and killed. Image: Getty image & @TheTruthPanther

Source: Getty Images

Unknown suspects gunned down Prince Mbongiseni Zulu. His death came ahead of the Umgidi ceremony that is set to take place at Enyokeni royal palace.

According to the Daily Sun, Mbongiseni is the third King Misuzulu loyalist to be shot in the past two months. Mbongiseni was also a member of the inter-ministerial committee for King Misuzulu’s coronation.

The killing has sparked concerns related to factionalism within the royal family. Here’s what some citizens are saying:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Tiyani Shiluvani said:

“SAPS needs to investigate the one who was fighting for a throne they don’t have to go far the enemy is within the royal family.”

Pikani Manganye commented:

“This family is cursed, they must just abolish this kingship because they will finish each other one by one, family feuds.”

Thabo Moletsane wrote:

“Now it went down to the level of assassination, it’s going to end up in tears I don’t think it’s the last assassination, many more are going to die the same way.”

Moeketsi Damane II posted:

“It seems as if KwaZulu killing people it’s a game.”

Wayne Mandla Ngwenya stated:

“Game of Thrones.”

LeeMemoz Moyo added:

“This is caused by the power-hungry people from the royal house all those opposing Misuzulu let them be banished from Zululand because they want to cause a mini-war.”

Meanwhile, EWN reported that in September, Induna Dr Dumisani Khumalo was shot and killed while leaving the reed dance ceremony at the Enyokeni royal palace.

Prince Lethukuthula Zulu’s cause of death revealed, accused allegedly drugged victim

Briefly News previously reported that explosive details of Prince Lethukuthula Zulu’s death were brought to light during the cross-examination of Investigating Officer Sgt Mokwena Mojapelo on Thursday, 6 October. The son of the late AmaZulu King Goodwill Zwelithini kaBhekuzulu died from a cocaine overdose.

Mojapelo told the Johannesburg High Court that he gathered evidence which led him to the arrest of Tshefogatso Moremane, Margaret Koaile, Portia Mmola, Gontse Tlhoele and the late Dakalo Mbedzi. He said that security guards found Zulu dead at his home in a complex in Northwold in 2020.

The investigating officer told the court that Moremane’s right index fingerprint was found in a bowl in Zulu’s house. He said video footage from the complex showed the vehicle the suspects had been travelling in was at the complex on the day of the death.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News