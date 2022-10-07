The Johannesburg High Court heard explosive details about Prince Lethukuthula Zulu’s death in 2020

The son of the late AmaZulu King Goodwill Zwelithini kaBhekuzulu died from a cocaine overdose

The court previously heard that the accused were part of a syndicate that allegedly drugged people

JOHANNESBURG - Explosive details of Prince Lethukuthula Zulu’s death were brought to light during the cross-examination of Investigating Officer Sgt Mokwena Mojapelo on Thursday, 6 October. The son of the late AmaZulu King Goodwill Zwelithini kaBhekuzulu died from a cocaine overdose.

Prince Lethukuthula Zulu died from a cocaine overdose in 2020. Image: @tphagane & @cancerdr3

Mojapelo told the Johannesburg High Court that he gathered evidence which led him to the arrest of Tshefogatso Moremane, Margaret Koaile, Portia Mmola, Gontse Tlhoele and the late Dakalo Mbedzi. He said that security guards found Zulu dead at his home in a complex in Northwold in 2020.

The investigating officer told the court that Moremane’s right index fingerprint was found in a bowl in Zulu’s house. He said video footage from the complex showed the vehicle the suspects had been travelling in was at the complex on the day of the death.

According to TimesLIVE, it previously emerged that the accused were part of a syndicate that allegedly drugged and robbed people. Mojapelo claimed that eight illegal drugs and a bottle of eye drops were found on one accused.

Items such as a blanket and microwave stolen from Zulu’s apartment were found in the accused’s homes. However, a television, two cellphones, a laptop and R80 000 in cash were not recovered.

Mojapelo testified that the accused were placed at the crime scene through a cellphone tower location and made confession statements to the police. SABC News reported that the women face charges of murder, theft, and possession of drugs.

Citizens react to the court case:

Mel Van Wyk said:

“What if he was drugged as these people drug people and rob them.”

@devilsad021 commented:

“Snorting the taxpayers’ money.”

Sfiso Popoli posted:

“Sometimes growing up in a very rich family can kill you. These people had more money than they need and they decided to use it on drugs.”

