The mother handed herself over to the police and was arrested after a mango picker found the baby

The Kwazulu-Natal Department of Social Development said the child was with the local welfare and family society

KWAZULU-NATAL - A 23-year-old woman who allegedly abandoned her baby in KwaZulu-Natal appeared in the Verulam magistrate’s court on Thursday, 6 October.

The 23-year-old woman who allegedly abandoned her baby appeared in court. Image: Stock image

Source: Getty Images

The child was found in a field with a bag and a note in which the mother allegedly asked not to be judged.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) Regional Spokesperson Natasha Ramkisson-Kara told Briefly News that the woman is facing a charge of child abandonment.

She said that the matter had been remanded to Thursday, 10 November, for further investigations. The 23-year-old was granted bail of R500.

Ramkisson-Kara added that if the mother is found guilty, the sentence handed down would depend on the circumstances and the magistrate’s discretion.

The woman handed herself over to the police and was arrested. In the note, the woman claimed she went to the authorities twice, according to TimesLIVE.

Reaction Unit SA’s (Rusa) Prem Balram said the baby was found by a man who was picking mangos.

KwaZulu-Natal Department of Social Development Spokesperson Mhlaba Memela said that the child was with Verulam Child Welfare and Family Society, SowetanLIVE reported.

South Africans react to the matter:

Tebogo Njubigbo said:

“I guess she couldn’t sleep, that was not an easy decision. I hope she gets help and takes proper steps of giving up a child, life is not easy a woman abandons a baby she gets persecuted a man abandons a baby it’s normal.”

Masehlele Makofane wrote:

“I pray that the mother gets the assistance she needs and thanks to Almighty the life of the little one is safe.”

Carina J Thiart commented:

“I don’t blame the mother. The system failed her. It could not have been easy for her.”

Nokuthula Thuleh Nyandeni posted:

“Heartbreaking situation. Where is the father as well? He should be held accountable too, as well as the social workers who failed her because she does mention that the system failed her.”

Leoni Botha added:

“Ai shame. Social services should be ashamed. The government is failing the people of this country. But where is the dad?”

