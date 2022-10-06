A 23-year-old woman who abandoned her baby by the stream on a hot day presented herself to the police after social media outcry

The woman was charged with child abandonment and released on bail 3 days after leaving her baby

The Kwa-Zulu Natal department of social development said the baby is in the care of Verulam Child and Family Society

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

A KZN mom dumped her baby and left a note asking people not to judge her. Image: Reaction Unit South Africa and Mladen Zivkovic

Source: UGC

DURBAN - The mother who abandoned her daughter earlier this week was been arrested after turning herself over to the police.

The 23-year-old appeared in court and was released on R500 bail on Thursday. Her next court date is on 10 November, when she will face child abandonment charges.

According to Times Live, the Reaction Unit South Africa (Rusa) Prem Balram spokesperson said the young woman came forward after the story trended online. Police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Nqobile Gwala said:

“We can confirm that police arrested a 23-year-old woman for child abandonment and she appeared before the Verulam Magistrate’s Court today (Thursday).”

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

On Monday, a mango picker discovered the baby next to a stream and Rusa was alerted of the incident at Dawncrest in Durban, reported IOL.

Along with the baby was a note from the mother explaining her decision to abandon her child. She said:

“Hi, You might be wondering why I dumped my baby, don’t wonder, just help her if you can or call authorities but don’t judge me. I have spoken twice with social workers they delaying to assist. I know this looks bad but I had no option. The system is fragile and we can’t even abort safely anymore. Hospitals have strict rules.”

The child is currently with Verulam Child and Family Society, said Mhlaba Memela from the Kwa-Zulu Natal department of social development.

Here are some comments from South Africans online

@sk_gee asked:

"Where's the blame for the social workers who failed her?"

@reterblanche wrote:

"The baby, her belongings, and the note say alot about the mother. She truly had no option, sò very sad."

@ImVeeMk added:

"Shame. The guilt got the best of her. If only the system helped her quicker since she sought help."

@JosephMadumo1

"Indeed systems are in place on paper. I've had the experience of interacting with social workers. It is not like it is on paper or per the system. I am not sure if it's a lack of social workers or they lack the drive to work or the arrogance of some nurses."

Woman abandons 3-month-old baby in Durban, mom says “don’t judge me” in letter

Briefly News recently reported that a baby was found abandoned with a note allegedly from her mother asking not to be judged but for help.

A man was picking mangos nearby a stream when he made the discovery on Monday, 3 October, in Dawncrest. The baby was about three months old and was found in good health.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News