Dignitaries from around Africa gather in the Durban International Convention Centre to enjoy King Misuzulu's gala dinner

Zulu prime minister Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi was not in attendance at the post-coronation event

Questions have now been circulating about why the prince wasn't invited to the gala dinner

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

DURBAN - Rumours have been circulating about Zulu Prime Minister Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi's lack of attendance at King Misuzulu's gala dinner on Saturday, 29 October.

Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi was not invited to King Musizulu's post-coronation gala dinner. Image: Darren Stewart & Rajesh Jantilal

Source: Getty Images

Heavy hitters from around Africa gathered at the Durban International Convention Centre on Saturday evening to dine with King Misuzulu after his recognition ceremony.

According to EWN, Prince Buthelezi was not extended an invitation which the kings' spokesperson, Prince Thulani Zulu, claimed, was the government's responsibility.

Zulu added that he was not extended an invitation to the gala dinner either and maintained that the government acted deliberately when crafting the guest list.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) president Velenkosini Hlabisa claimed he was invited to the event at short notice and decided not to attend. Hlabisa added that inviting a person the day before an event was unfair.

IOL reported that Prince Buthelezi's absence at the gala dinner resulted in one of the more serious breaches in royal protocol as King Musuzulu was introduced by King Mswati III of the eSwatini kingdom.

According to royal protocol, it is not permitted for a king to be introduced by another king. Instead, a king is customarily introduced by his prime minister, which would have been Price Buthelezi had he been invited.

South Africans react to Buthelezi's gala dinner snub

Netizens shared their views on social media. Here are some comments:

@gwele_zola claimed:

"Quite bad. The ANC would be very petty, shortsighted and divisive to KZN people under the kingdom if they did so deliberately."

@Waddedonner asked:

"Who paid for this dinner?"

@Akhani34940341 added:

"Serves him right..."

President Ramaphosa promises to work with King Misuzulu in developing rural areas into places of prosperity

In a related story, Briefly News reported that King Misuzulu kaZwelithini was officially handed the certificate of recognition by President Cyril Ramaphosa on Saturday at Moses Mabhida Stadium. During the ceremony, the president addressed the masses and promised to work with the king to improve the country.

Ramaphosa said King Misuzulu's official recognition ceremony was a significant moment in the country's history and will be passed down to upcoming generations.

The president recognised the importance of traditional leaders and their role in safeguarding the cultures and customs that inform the true identity of South Africans. He vowed that the government would work diligently with the monarch to develop rural areas so that people who lived there prosper.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News